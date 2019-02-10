Fort Mill names teachers, support staff of year

Fort Mill schools have named their 2019 teachers and support staff members of the year.
Winners were nominated and voted for by their peers.
Five honor roll finalists will be selected later in the school year. The district winners will be announced in September, according to a statement from the school district.
2019 Teachers of the Year:
- Amy Rossett - Literacy specialist, Banks Trail Middle School
- Melissa Burroughs - Music teacher, Doby’s Bridge Elementary School
- Ashley Taylor - Speech language pathologist, Fort Mill Elementary School
- April Morrison - Gateway to Technology, Fort Mill Middle School
- Celestine Peters - Guidance counselor, Fort Mill High School
- Amber Rice - Math specialist, Gold Hill Elementary School
- Ellen Platt - Seventh grade math teacher, Gold Hill Middle School
- Gina Perry - Math teacher, Nation Ford High School
- Elizabeth Eppes - Fifth grade, Orchard Park Elementary
- Logan Barnes - Second grade, Pleasant Knoll Elementary School
- Brandon Sanders - Band director, Pleasant Knoll Middle School
- Brennan Moreno - Fifth grade, Riverview Elementary School
- Heather Wolf - Reading interventionist, Springfield Elementary School
- Cardio Mack - Chorus teacher, Springfield Middle School
- Megan McNinch - Technology, Sugar Creek Elementary School
- Rebecca Benvenuto - Technology, Tega Cay Elementary School
2019 Support Staff of the Year winners:
- Margaret Hartman - In-School Suspension, Banks Trail Middle School
- Jennifer Fetter - Instructional Assistant, Doby’s Bridge Elementary School
- Sandra Hill - Day Porter, Fort Mill Elementary School
- Jo Ann Herron - Instructional Assistant, Fort Mill Middle School
- Dammeon Chisholm - Security, Fort Mill High School
- Thomas Long - Day Porter, Gold Hill Elementary School
- Staci Hyde - Nurse, Gold Hill Middle School
- Jill Peek - Technology assistant, Nation Ford High School
- Sara Blake - Day Porter, Orchard Park Elementary School
- Barbara Dillon - Bookkeeper, Pleasant Knoll Elementary School
- Shannon Hill - Day Porter, Pleasant Knoll Middle School
- Heather Marshall - Instructional Assistant, Riverview Elementary School
- Anthony Boyd - Instructional Assistant, Springfield Elementary School
- Rodney Nichols - Instructional Assistant, Springfield Middle School
- Kim Deaton - Technology assistant, Sugar Creek Elementary School
- Michelle Brown - Bookkeeper, Tega Cay Elementary School
- Karen Taylor - Bookkeeper, Fort Mill school district office
- Steven Adkins - Mechanic, maintenance
- Billy Fairley - Bus driver, transportation
