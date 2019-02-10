Fort Mill names teachers, support staff of year

Fort Mill schools have named their 2019 teachers and support staff members of the year.

Winners were nominated and voted for by their peers.





Five honor roll finalists will be selected later in the school year. The district winners will be announced in September, according to a statement from the school district.

2019 Teachers of the Year:

Amy Rossett - Literacy specialist, Banks Trail Middle School





Melissa Burroughs - Music teacher, Doby’s Bridge Elementary School





Ashley Taylor - Speech language pathologist, Fort Mill Elementary School





April Morrison - Gateway to Technology, Fort Mill Middle School





Celestine Peters - Guidance counselor, Fort Mill High School





Amber Rice - Math specialist, Gold Hill Elementary School





Ellen Platt - Seventh grade math teacher, Gold Hill Middle School





Gina Perry - Math teacher, Nation Ford High School





Elizabeth Eppes - Fifth grade, Orchard Park Elementary





Logan Barnes - Second grade, Pleasant Knoll Elementary School





Brandon Sanders - Band director, Pleasant Knoll Middle School





Brennan Moreno - Fifth grade, Riverview Elementary School





Heather Wolf - Reading interventionist, Springfield Elementary School





Cardio Mack - Chorus teacher, Springfield Middle School





Megan McNinch - Technology, Sugar Creek Elementary School





Rebecca Benvenuto - Technology, Tega Cay Elementary School





2019 Support Staff of the Year winners: