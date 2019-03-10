Rock Hill charter school focused on athletics to open in temporary space

A temporary site has been chosen for a new Rock Hill charter school focused on athletics and college credit.

Legion Collegiate Academy will open on Sept. 3 for the 2019-20 school year at the Trinity Bible Church classroom, located at 505 University Drive in Rock Hill, said Jack Frost, the school’s project coordinator. Frost said school leaders hope to have a permanent site in spring 2020.

Legion leaders are in the process of finalizing the purchase of an 83-acre property near the corner of Mount Holly Road and Long Meadow Road, off exit 73 on I-77, Frost said.

If all goes to plan, Frost said the goal is to break ground on the property in a few months.

The Trinity site was once a temporary space for both York Preparatory Academy and Riverwalk Academy, public charter schools in Rock Hill, Frost said.

“It’s been successful for them. We felt like it would work for us,” he said.

At Legion, students will have a chance to complete high school and simultaneously take courses for college credit, according to school leaders. The public charter school will serve grades 9-12.

Legion Collegiate Academy students will attend either a morning or afternoon session focused on traditional high school subjects and college-level classes, according to Pinnacle Charter School Management Group, which will manage the school.

The students also will take two online elective courses. In the afternoon, student-athletes will receive sports training.

More than 500 parents have submitted initial applications to enroll their children in Legion, Frost said. Of those, 170 have completed the enrollment process.

“Right now, we’re doing really well,” Frost said.

Legion’s enrollment is capped at 600 students. Frost said the goal is to have at least 400 students enrolled the first year. He said Legion’s enrollment is ahead of where Pinnacle Charter’s other two schools, Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant and Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia, were at this stage.

Naming a temporary site is the next step to getting Legion up and running. Legion’s leaders have already announced the hiring of several members of the school’s staff.

In December, Legion chose TK Kennedy as the school’s new principal. Kennedy currently serves as the director of operations for York Preparatory Academy, a public K-12 charter school in Rock Hill.

Legion Collegiate Academy on Jan. 10 named former South Pointe football coach Strait Herron as its first athletic director and head football coach. Herron led the Stallions to five state titles in eight years.





On Thursday, Legion leaders announced the addition of Bobby Carroll, who most recently served as head football coach for York Comprehensive High School. Carroll was chosen as Legion’s new defensive coordinator and assistant athletic director, according to Legion administration.

The Herald previously reported that the school plans to join the South Carolina High School League.

For more information, visit legioncollegiateacademy.org. Enrollment applications are being accepted at the Legion Enrollment Center located at 1348 Ebenezer Road, Suite 101, in Rock Hill.

The enrollment office is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.