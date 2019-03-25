York teachers of the year chosen. Did your child’s teacher make the list?

The York school district has named the 2019-20 teachers of the year.
The winners are:
- Cotton Belt Elementary: Vanessa Hefley
- Harold C Johnson Elementary: Charlotte Shannon
- Hickory Grove-Sharon Elementary: Rachael Shriver
- Hunter Street Elementary: April Bonneau
- Jefferson Elementary: Megan Hoyt
- York Intermediate: Lara Smithson
- York Middle: Jaime Benfield
- York Comprehensive High: Richard Whitmore
- Floyd D Johnson Technology Center: Rob Farris
- York One Academy: Kristin Hardwick
Fort Mill announced teachers and support staff members of the year in February.
