York teachers of the year chosen. Did your child’s teacher make the list?

By Amanda Harris

March 25, 2019 04:23 PM

The York school district has named the 2019-20 teachers of the year.
YORK, SC

The York school district has named the 2019-20 teachers of the year.

The winners are:

  • Cotton Belt Elementary: Vanessa Hefley
  • Harold C Johnson Elementary: Charlotte Shannon
  • Hickory Grove-Sharon Elementary: Rachael Shriver
  • Hunter Street Elementary: April Bonneau
  • Jefferson Elementary: Megan Hoyt
  • York Intermediate: Lara Smithson
  • York Middle: Jaime Benfield
  • York Comprehensive High: Richard Whitmore
  • Floyd D Johnson Technology Center: Rob Farris
  • York One Academy: Kristin Hardwick

Fort Mill announced teachers and support staff members of the year in February.

Amanda Harris

Amanda Harris covers issues related to children and families in York, Chester and Lancaster County for The Herald. Amanda works with local schools, parents and community members to address important topics such as school security, mental health and the opioid epidemic. She graduated from Winthrop University.

