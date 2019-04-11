A different type of Navy cadet program is coming to this York County high school

Catawba Ridge High School will offer, starting in 2019-’20, a Navy National Defense Cadet Corps unit. Home of the Copperheads, Catawba Ridge opens in August. Fort Mill School District

With its new high school, Fort Mill is bringing a different type of cadet program to students.

Catawba Ridge High School will offer, starting in 2019-’20, a Navy National Defense Cadet Corps unit, according to the Fort Mill school district. The program is similar to Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps programs offered at other schools.

“This is a great opportunity for students at Catawba Ridge to have access to the JROTC curriculum,” Fort Mill Superintendent Chuck Epps said in a statement. “We are looking forward to welcoming our first Navy program to the district.”

The district sought the National Defense program for Catawba Ridge because JROTC programs currently have a wait list for new units. Fort Mill wants to bring a JROTC unit to Catawba Ridge in the future, the district said.

The NNDCC program provides curriculum, training and competition opportunities to students.

“We are proud to be partnering with the Navy to offer this program to our students with the opening of Catawba Ridge,” Principal Dee Christopher said in a statement. “The NNDCC program offers an outstanding and challenging curriculum and is modeled directly on the NJROTC program.”

Catawba Ridge opens in August.