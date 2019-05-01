York County school programs get piece of $3.2M in Duke Energy grants

York students have fun while learning The York school district’s summer reading camp for rising third and fourth graders challenged students who were reading under grade level to improve their writing, research and comprehension skills, said Lisa Beck, literacy coach for Jefferson Ele Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The York school district’s summer reading camp for rising third and fourth graders challenged students who were reading under grade level to improve their writing, research and comprehension skills, said Lisa Beck, literacy coach for Jefferson Ele

York County region education programs are getting a piece of more than $3 million in Duke Energy grants.

The Duke Energy Foundation has announced $3.2 million in grants for education programs in six states. The grants help 131 organizations that support K-12 literacy and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics programming.

“Bright futures begin in the classroom, and every child deserves a fair chance at academic success,” Cari Boyce, president of the Duke Energy Foundation, said in a statement. “The grants we are making today are focused on providing equal opportunity for all students to have the strong educational basis that has proven to be a key determinant to future success.”

The York school district’s summer reading camp, which targets first- and second-grade students who struggle to read, is one of 13 projects in South Carolina that will benefit from $485,000 in Duke Energy grants, according to the foundation. York received $15,000, district spokesperson Tim Cooper said.

“We are excited to offer a fun summer program designed to help students not lose traction in the academic progress they have made during the school year,” he said in a statement. “This three-week session is packed with fun activities designed to peak student interest in reading and improve student reading skills, all in a safe and fun environment.”

The Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill received $36,696 for the nature preserve’s outdoor ecology course targeting low-income students, Elizabeth Bowers, spokesperson for the Greenway, said in a message to The Herald. The program allows students to learn about ecosystems through hands-on projects.

The grant will help more than 2,000 students in Rock Hill, Lancaster, York and Chester schools explore ecology at the Greenway and tour the Nature Center, Bowers said.

Grant funds also benefit S.C. Governor’s School for Math and Science, according to Duke Energy. The Governor’s School offers programs at York and Rock Hill high schools. Students apply math and science principals to solve challenges in various fields, including aerospace, environmental and industrial.

Other states receiving funding include more than $1.3 million for 46 projects in North Carolina; $669,000 for 21 projects in Florida; $264,168 for 21 projects in Ohio and Kentucky; and $448,250 for 30 projects in Indiana, according to the foundation.