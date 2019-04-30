York Tech nursing program among best in South Carolina. Here’s where it ranked.

York Tech, in partnership with the University of South Carolina Lancaster, was ranked first out of 30 accredited nursing schools in South Carolina by RegisteredNursing.org.

York Technical College in Rock Hill has one of the best nursing programs in the state, according to RegisteredNursing.org.

The California-based organization offers information on nursing programs and careers throughout the United States along with industry news and interviews with nursing professionals.

York Tech, which partners with the University of South Carolina Lancaster, was ranked first out of 30 accredited nursing schools in South Carolina by the organization’s third annual RN program rankings list.

USC Columbia ranked second, Clemson University ranked eighth and Trident Technical College ranked number 10. The Medical University of South Carolina follows in the 11th spot.

The rankings are based on weighted pass rates over the past five years from first-time test takers of the NCLEX-RN exam, which is required by all state nursing boards in the country to obtain a nursing license, according to RegisteredNursing.org. A school’s overall pass rate for the exam is one way its nursing program’s success is measured.

York Tech offers an associate’s degree program in nursing.

The college was named number one based on “not just meeting the needs of the health care system, but surpassing them,” reads the description posted to RegisteredNursing.org.

“York Tech is dedicated to providing excellence in education, which translates to excellence in graduates,” the statement continues.