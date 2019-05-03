Will Clover schools enact new development fees? Here’s how to learn more.

State and York Co. argue in court to uphold rules allowing fees in Fort Mill school district South Carolina and York County attorneys argued to uphold rules allowing for impact fee charges in the Fort Mill school district on Tuesday. State and county home builder group attorneys argues the fees should be illegal. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina and York County attorneys argued to uphold rules allowing for impact fee charges in the Fort Mill school district on Tuesday. State and county home builder group attorneys argues the fees should be illegal.

Another York County school district is considering fees on new development now that Fort Mill has successfully increased theirs





Clover schools spokesperson Bryan Dillon said in March the district was gathering information on how much it costs the system to educate a student.

Clover area residents are invited to an information session at 6 p.m. May 6 at the school district office. Residents will hear how projected growth in the school district relates to potential impact fees in Clover, according to the Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce. “Mr. Carson Bise will present to the board what it currently costs the school district to educate a child and how that could relate to impact fees on new housing developments as a revenue source for future schools,” reads a statement from the chamber.



Impact fees are charged to builders or developers at the time a building permit is issued. Typically, the cost is shifted to homeowners and renters. The fees can be used only for costs related to growth.





Impact fees are already in place in the Fort Mill school district. York and Lancaster County leaders also are looking to them to address costs related to growth.

Dillon said Thursday that the Monday meeting will be a chance for the Clover school board to learn more about how the district is growing, where the growth is concentrated and how the growth will impact district facilities. More studies will need to be done if the school board considers impact fees, he said.





“This is the middle stages,” Dillon said.









As of March, Fort Mill had collected more than $8 million from increased impact fees since summer 2018. The fees were increased from $2,500, a number steady since 1996, to more than $18,000 on each new home and $12,000 for each new apartment within the district.Fort Mill’s revenue from impact fees is sitting unused due to a lawsuit filed by state and local home builders in the fall, The Herald previously reported.

Lancaster County School District leaders are moving forward with an impact fee study concentrated on the Indian Land area, Bobby Parker, chair of the Lancaster school board, said in March. The fees would be on new residences within the Panhandle.











Lancaster County leaders are also considering charging new development fees for Emergency Medical Services and fire services in Indian Land, where the county is seeing growth, The Herald previously reported. York County leaders are considering impact fees to address the cost of roads and public safety services in unincorporated areas.

Want to go?







What: Clover school district public information session on impact fees







When: 6 p.m. May 6







Where: Clover school district office, 604 Bethel St.