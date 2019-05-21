Former Rock Hill principal chosen to lead Clover school

Clover school district

The Clover school district has chosen a former Rock Hill school principal to lead Blue Eagle Academy.

Norris Williams is returning to York County after serving for two years as assistant superintendent of school excellence and leadership in the Sumter School District, according to a release from Clover.

Before going to Sumter, Williams was principal of Dutchman Creek Middle School in Rock Hill for 11 years, the release states.

In 2017, the South Carolina Association of School Administrators named Williams the State Middle-Level Principal of the Year while he was at Dutchman Creek, according to the Clover school district.

Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from South Carolina State University and a masters in middle-level education from Winthrop University. In 2014, Williams earned his Doctorate of Education at Gardner-Webb University.

“We are excited to add Dr. Williams’ expertise and energy to the Blue Eagle Academy family,” Clover Superintendent Sheila Quinn said in a prepared statement. “Dr. Williams is a highly creative leader who has a proven track record of engaging parents and families in the school culture, creating strong academic and social support systems for students, promoting high expectations for student outcomes, and providing multiple opportunities for students to find their strengths and passions.”