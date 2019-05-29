Education
York, Chester, Lancaster County high school graduations kick off Friday
It’s graduation time for York County region high school seniors.
Here’s what’s ahead:
York County
York County high school commencement ceremonies will be held at the Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace. Traffic on Eden Terrace may be heavier during graduations.
- Clover High School students will graduate at 7 p.m. June 6.
- Fort Mill students will graduate on June 7. Nation Ford High School’s ceremony is 2 p.m., followed by Fort Mill High School’s ceremony at 6 p.m.
- York Comprehensive High School’s ceremony is 10 a.m. June 7.
- Rock Hill’s graduations are June 8. Rock Hill High School students will graduate at 10 a.m. Northwestern High School’s ceremony starts at 2 p.m. and South Pointe High School’s commencement is at 6 p.m.
Lancaster County
Graduation is May 31 for Lancaster County students.
- Andrew Jackson High School students will graduate at 12:30 p.m. at the school.
- Indian Land High School’s commencement starts at 2:30 p.m. at the school.
- Buford High School’s graduation is 6 p.m. at the school.
- Lancaster High School students graduate at 7:30 p.m. at the Lancaster Memorial Stadium, 1100 Stadium Dr.
Chester County
Chester County students will graduate June 8 at each high school.
Chester High School’s ceremony is at 8:30 a.m., Lewisville High School students will graduate at 10 a.m. and Great Falls High School’s commencement starts at 11:30 a.m.
