York, Chester, Lancaster County high school graduations kick off Friday

Fort Mill High School graduates sing the alma mater during the 2017 commencement at the Winthrop University Coliseum. This year’s ceremonies kick off June 7. tkimball@heraldonline.com

It’s graduation time for York County region high school seniors.

Here’s what’s ahead:

York County

York County high school commencement ceremonies will be held at the Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace. Traffic on Eden Terrace may be heavier during graduations.

Clover High School students will graduate at 7 p.m. June 6.

Fort Mill students will graduate on June 7. Nation Ford High School’s ceremony is 2 p.m., followed by Fort Mill High School’s ceremony at 6 p.m.

York Comprehensive High School’s ceremony is 10 a.m. June 7.

Rock Hill’s graduations are June 8. Rock Hill High School students will graduate at 10 a.m. Northwestern High School’s ceremony starts at 2 p.m. and South Pointe High School’s commencement is at 6 p.m.

Lancaster County

Graduation is May 31 for Lancaster County students.

Andrew Jackson High School students will graduate at 12:30 p.m. at the school.

Indian Land High School’s commencement starts at 2:30 p.m. at the school.

Buford High School’s graduation is 6 p.m. at the school.

Lancaster High School students graduate at 7:30 p.m. at the Lancaster Memorial Stadium, 1100 Stadium Dr.

Chester County

Chester County students will graduate June 8 at each high school.

Chester High School’s ceremony is at 8:30 a.m., Lewisville High School students will graduate at 10 a.m. and Great Falls High School’s commencement starts at 11:30 a.m.