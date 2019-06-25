Rock Hill school board approves leadership changes. Here’s who is new.

Several Rock Hill schools will have new leaders on July 1, according to a Rock Hill school district statement.

The Rock Hill school board Monday approved administration changes:

Dan Blackburn is the new dean of students. Blackburn has been with the school district since 2006 and has led the electricity program at the Applied Technology Center. Blackburn replaces Chris Curtis, who will be assistant principal at Northwestern High School.

Saluda Trail Middle School’s new assistant principal is Aaron Clark, who replaces April Ulmer. Clark comes to Rock Hill from Kentucky, where he was principal at Hanson Elementary School.

Kenneth Crump is the new assistant principal at Rawlinson Road Middle School. He replaces Marek Marshall, now assistant principal at South Pointe High School. Crump has served for the last year as dean of students at Ranson International Baccalaureate Middle School in Charlotte.

Amber Handy has been named assistant principal at Dutchman Creek Middle School after serving for four years as an assistant principal at Vance High School in Charlotte. Handy replaces Michael Wessinger, who moved to Texas.

Former district literacy coach Derek Johnson has been named assistant principal at York Road Elementary School. Johnson has been in Rock Hill since 2005, serving as a special education teacher at Oakdale Elementary School and literacy teacher at Northside Elementary School.

Kay Runyans, lead counselor at South Pointe High School, has been promoted to dean of students. Runyans has been at South Pointe since 2004.