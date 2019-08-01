Curious about Clover school district’s developer fees? Here’s how to learn more.

State and York Co. argue in court to uphold rules allowing fees in Fort Mill school district South Carolina and York County attorneys argued to uphold rules allowing for impact fee charges in the Fort Mill school district. State and county home builder group attorneys argues the fees should be illegal. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina and York County attorneys argued to uphold rules allowing for impact fee charges in the Fort Mill school district. State and county home builder group attorneys argues the fees should be illegal.

Clover school leaders are inviting residents to learn more about its proposed new development fees within the district.

The district is hosting public meetings on impact fees, or one-time charges on new residential construction.

A meeting is at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at Clover School District Community YMCA, 5485 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie. Superintendent Sheila Quinn, Clover school board members and York County Council member Allison Love plan to attend, according to the district.

The next meeting is 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Larne Building, 103 N. Main St. in Clover.

Clover school board members earlier this month moved forward with plans to charge an impact fee of $15,014 on single-family homes, $7,420 for multifamily units and $9,828 on mobile homes.

The district still needs York County Council’s approval to create an ordinance establishing impact fees.

Impact fees also are facing legal action after a lawsuit was filed for Fort Mill’s increased school district development fees, The Herald previously reported.

The Fort Mill impact fee case is one of six on Judge William McKinnon’s case roster the week of Dec. 9, The Herald reported earlier this month.

More information is available on the Clover school district’s website.