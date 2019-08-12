Interested in a utility career after high school? York, Clover program can help.

Why are those guys hanging from helicopters in Bluffton? In this high-speed video, an employee of Coastal Power and Electric, contracted by Santee Cooper, is suspended from a helicopter as he is moved from one utility pole to another as he and a co-worker replace existing wires with fiber optic cable on Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In this high-speed video, an employee of Coastal Power and Electric, contracted by Santee Cooper, is suspended from a helicopter as he is moved from one utility pole to another as he and a co-worker replace existing wires with fiber optic cable on

York and Clover students have the opportunity to earn college credit in high school and gain skills that could lead to a career immediately after graduation.

York and Clover school district leaders have partnered with Comporium, Duke Energy and York Technical College to offer a utility line worker certification program.

The program will start this school year, according to a release from the districts. The program is the first of its kind in South Carolina, according to Duke Energy.

Students will leave the program prepared for careers as utility line workers, Carrie Bolin, director of Career and Technical Education in Clover, said in a release from Duke Energy.

“We are always looking for new ways to engage our students with unique opportunities. Each student has a different path so we are always looking to creative ways to connect with the wide variety of interests that each of them have,” Bolin said in a prepared statement.

The program aims to educate students to enter an industry that needs skilled workers, according to the release from the school districts.

“It’s going to benefit the industry because of the need for utility line workers. It’s going to benefit the community and it shows how committed we all are to doing what’s best for our students,” John McGill, York Technical College’s associate dean of Educational Partnerships, said in the statement.

The line worker program is partly funded by the S.C. Department of Education, the districts’ release states. Other program sponsors include American Safety, CEE-US (Cooperative Electric Energy Utility Supply), York Electric Cooperative and Williams Electric.

“Career and Technical Education aims to provide programming that meet the interest of the students and the needs of local industry,” Lee Green, director of the Floyd D Johnson Technology Center in York, said in a prepared statement. “The Utility Line Worker program accomplishes both. Our local industry strongly supports the program and student interest has been phenomenal.”

Both school districts will celebrate the program during multiple events:

6:30 p.m. Aug. 13: York school board meeting at the district office, 1475 E Liberty St.

6:30 p.m. Aug. 19: Clover school board meeting at the district office, 604 Bethel St.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 23: Halftime presentation during the Clover Blue Eagles vs. York Cougars game at the Clover Memorial Stadium, 300 Clinton Ave.

11 a.m. Oct 1: Ribbon cutting at the utility line worker training ground at York Comprehensive High School, 275 Alexander Love Hwy