Rock Hill schools increase security at District 3 Stadium. Here’s what to know.
Rock Hill, Fort Mill parents discuss safety, security at their children’s schools
Visitors to Rock Hill school district athletic events will need to follow new security rules.
The district announced Tuesday a clear bag policy for school-sponsored events, effective Aug. 15. The policy applies to District 3 Stadium and District 3 Stadium South.
Permitted bags include clear bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”, clear plastic 1-galleon storage bags, small clutch bags no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” and seat cushions without pockets or zippers and 18” or less in width, according to the district.
Prohibited items include alcohol, tobacco, electronic cigarettes, drugs and weapons, according to the district.
New security measures were also announced last month for the Clover school district stadium.
