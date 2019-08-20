‘Excited for the future’: Fort Mill’s Catawba Ridge High celebrates first days

English teacher Nichole LaFave teaches Tuesday at Catawba Ridge High School. tkimball@heraldonline.com

For the second day ever, students walked to their classes Tuesday in Fort Mill’s Catawba Ridge High School.

The 2019-20 school year kicked off Monday in York County. That also marked the first day of class in Fort Mill’s newest high school.

Sydney Baum, a junior who transferred from Nation Ford, said the first day in her new school went well.

“We have a great opportunity on our hands to be something better than our competing high schools,” the 15-year-old said. “I’m really excited for the future of the Copperheads.”

Sophomore Aiyana Uter, 15, said the first day was exciting for the students.

“Everyone seemed really happy; everyone seemed to kind of absorb what it was going to be like coming here for the next two, three or four years,” she said. “I love it.”

Catawba Ridge will serve about 850 students in grades 9-11 the first year, The Herald previously reported. Catawba Ridge will serve grades 9-12 beginning in 2020-21.