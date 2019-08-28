Education
Fort Mill elementary, middle schools still under enrollment freeze. What to know.
Several Fort Mill schools will continue the freeze on new student enrollment through 2019-2020.
The enrollment freezes were announced in 2018 and impact new students who enroll in the affected attendance areas, said Joe Burke, spokesperson for the district.
That means some students will not be able to attend the school for which they are zoned.
Students attending a school other than where they are zoned will board their assigned bus and travel to their home school each day, according to the district. The students then will take a shuttle from their home school to their new school each morning, and back to their home school in the afternoon to board the bus home.
Schools under an enrollment freeze are:
- Banks Trail Middle School: Any new student living in Banks Trail Middle’s attendance zone will instead attend Fort Mill Middle School.
- Doby’s Bridge Elementary School: New first, second, fourth and fifth graders in the Doby’s Bridge attendance zone will be enrolled at Springfield Elementary. New kindergarten and third grade students will attend Fort Mill Elementary School.
- Gold Hill Elementary School: New students living in Gold Hill Elementary’s attendance zone will enroll at Orchard Park Elementary.
- Springfield Elementary School: New kindergarten and third grade students living in Springfield’s attendance zone will enroll at Fort Mill Elementary.
For more information, contact Antwon Sutton at 803-548-2527 or suttona@fortmillschools.org.
