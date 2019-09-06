Clover school leaders pass $6.4M plan for secured entrances, facility improvements

Rock Hill schools to hire private, armed security officers for elementary schools Armed security guards will be added at all Rock Hill, South Carolina elementary schools to increase campus safety. The security officers are in addition to police and deputies already at middle and high schools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Armed security guards will be added at all Rock Hill, South Carolina elementary schools to increase campus safety. The security officers are in addition to police and deputies already at middle and high schools.

More Clover schools soon will soon have secured entrances after leaders approved $6.4 million in capital improvements.

The Clover school board approved earlier this month a plan for work across the district, a release states. The projects will be completed over the next 2-3 years.

The plan does not include a tax increase for Clover residents. In the 2019-’20 district budget, Clover schools reduced the tax rate, saving taxpayers more than $700,000, the release states.

Tax increases apply only to businesses, non-owner occupied homes and rental properties. Act 388, South Carolina’s property tax reform measure, replaced tax on primary homes with a one-time sales tax increase on retail purchases to support school operations, The Herald previously reported.

Double barriers will be added to school buildings that do not already have them at entrances, according to the district.

“The double barrier will include enclosures that allow the front office personnel to see who is entering and require visitors to be granted entrance electronically into the building,” the release states. “This project represents a continuation of ongoing safety priorities within the district.”

The district also will replace HVAC units at older buildings. The plan also includes upgrading the lighting and sound systems at the district auditorium.

“These upgrades will allow the district to continue the performing arts series and school performances without significant interruptions,” the release states.

The projects were identified following a 2018-’19 long-range facility needs assessment, according to the district.

