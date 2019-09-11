Education
Rock Hill middle school student threatened to ‘shoot up’ school, police say
A Rawlinson Road Middle School student threatened to “shoot up the school” last week, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Rawlinson Road Middle’s vice principal Jennise Knight called a police officer to the school around 3 p.m. Friday because of a reported threat, the police report states.
The police report was released Monday.
A student told a peer that she was going to “shoot up the school on Monday, then said she was going to only shoot (another student),” the report states.
The student then laughed before running off, according to the report.
The incident was reported to a teacher and the school’s administration, the report states.
The student who made the threat was petitioned to family court and was disciplined by the school, according to the police report.
Rock Hill school district leaders have investigated the incident and are meeting with the families involved, said district spokesperson Mychal Frost.
