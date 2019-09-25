York Tech nursing program again named top in South Carolina. Here’s why.

York Tech, Rock Hill schools open doors for students seeking higher education York Technical College in Rock Hill announced in early 2018 a dual-credit program partnership with the Rock Hill school district. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK York Technical College in Rock Hill announced in early 2018 a dual-credit program partnership with the Rock Hill school district.

York Technical College has the top practical nursing school program in South Carolina, according to practicalnursing.org.

The college’s LPN (licensed practical nurse) program was ranked first out of 16 accredited nursing schools in the state in Practical Nursing’s sixth annual nursing school program rankings.

Williamsburg Technical College in Kingstree ranked second, followed by Trident Technical College in North Charleston and Aiken Technical College in Graniteville. Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood ranks fifth.

The rankings are based on weighted pass rates over the past five years from test takers of the NCLEX-PN exam, which is required by state nursing boards to obtain a nursing license, according to practicalnursing.org.

“NCLEX-PN rates are one of the best ways to determine how well a school is preparing students for a career in practical nursing,” states the website.

York Tech offers an associate’s degree program in nursing.

“YTC offers associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates, including an excellent practical nursing pathway that prepares students for entry-level LPN positions,” reads the description posted to practicalnursing.org.

This is the second time this year York Technical College’s nursing program has been named among the best in the state.

York Tech, which partners with the University of South Carolina Lancaster, was ranked first out of 30 accredited nursing schools in South Carolina by RegisteredNursing.org’s third annual RN program rankings list published in April.

Practicalnursing.org and RegisteredNursing.org are run by a California-based organization that offers information on nursing programs and careers throughout the United States along with industry news and interviews with nursing professionals, according to the websites.

Licensed practical nurses in South Carolina make an average of $39,410 a year, which is below the national average by about $4,600, according to practicalnursing.org.

