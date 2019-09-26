York County region students exceed state, nation on SAT, AP exams. Here’s how they did.

Are you as smart as a teenager? Try solving these 3 sample SAT math questions and find out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Try solving these 3 sample SAT math questions and find out.

South Carolina students, including those in the York County region, have exceeded state and national averages for the SAT college entrance exam and Advanced Placement exams.

The average total SAT score for 2019 South Carolina graduating seniors was 1021, according to the state department of education. The national average score was 1039.

Fort Mill students exceeded the state and national average on the SAT with an average score of 1101, according to the state department.

Clover students exceeded the state average with an average score of 1030. York students scored an average of 992. In Rock Hill, the average score for the SAT was 978.

Chester County School District students scored an average of 964 on the SAT in 2019, according to the department of education. In Lancaster County School District, the average score was 1000, exceeding the state and national average.

South Carolina students exceeded the nation in multiple subjects on Advanced Placement exams, according to the education department.

Students who score 3, 4 or 5 on an AP exam typically receive credit for an equivalent course in college.

In South Carolina and in the nation, 58% of exams given had a score of 3 or higher, according to the state department.

In Fort Mill schools, 86% of exams given had scores of 3 or higher, according to the education department. Fort Mill High School saw 90% of exams with scores of 3 or higher and Nation Ford High had 82%.

In Rock Hill schools, 35% of exams given had a score of 3 or higher. In Northwestern High, that number is 43%, Rock Hill High had 38% and South Pointe High had 25%.

Clover High School had 66% of exams with a score of 3 or higher. In York Comprehensive High School, that number is 55%.

Lewisville High School in Chester County had 39% of exams with a score of 3 or higher. Chester Senior High and Great Falls High did not have enough data to be listed, according to the state department.

In Lancaster County, 40.5% of tests given had a score of 3 or higher. Buford High had 32%, Indian Land High had 54%, Andrew Jackson High had 54% and Lancaster High had 22%, according to the education department.

“Our continued success on these rigorous college and career readiness assessments is the result of the hard work and preparation of our students, parents, and educators,” S.C. Superintendent Molly Spearman said in a prepared statement. “Our goal is for every South Carolina student to graduate prepared for success and increased participation and achievement on these national assessments is a great indicator that we are making strides to meet that goal.”