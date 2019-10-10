Rock Hill’s York Prep to open enrollment. Here’s how the school performed in 2018-19

SHARE COPY LINK

Enrollment will soon open for York Preparatory Academy in Rock Hill.

Enrollment for the 2020-’21 school year will begin Oct. 15 and run through Feb. 15, 2020 at the K-12 public charter school, according a release from York Prep.

Students who live in South Carolina are eligible to apply regardless of what school they are zoned to attend. Applications can be done online or at York Preparatory Academy’s student union building.

Applicants will be entered in an enrollment lottery. Priority enrollment is granted to siblings of current or graduated York Prep students and children of York Prep employees and board members, according to the school.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Current students do not need to reapply.

York Preparatory Academy is a National Blue Ribbon award winning school.

York Prep also recently earned a 2019 Palmetto Silver award from the S.C. Department of Education.

The 2019 awards recognize school performance during the 2018-’19 school year, according to a release from the state department. Awards are based on scores in recent S.C. school report cards.

For elementary and middle schools to receive a Palmetto Gold or Silver award, they must meet certain ratings for academic achievement and student progress, The Herald previously reported. High school awards consider academic achievement, preparing for success, graduation rate and college/career readiness.

York Prep also earned a Palmetto Silver award for the 2017-’18 school year, based on last year’s state report card.

For detailed award guidelines, visit the education department’s website.

Report cards: A closer look

School ratings on state report cards -- excellent, good, average, below average and unsatisfactory -- are based on a 100-point scale that considers student performance on state and national tests, student progress and graduation rates, according to the South Carolina Department of Education. Points are totaled and ratings are assigned to individual schools based on their standing when compared to other schools in the state.

York Prep is part of the South Carolina Public Charter School District.

The top 15 percent of schools are ranked “excellent,” the next 20 percent “good,” the next 35 percent “average,” the next 20 percent “below average” and the lowest 10 percent are ranked “unsatisfactory,” The Herald previously reported.

For elementary school, York Prep received an “Average” rating on the 2019 state report card. For middle school, the rating is “Good” and for high school, the charter school was ranked “Excellent.”

For academic achievement, the report cards look at the percent of students who scored “meets expectations” or “exceeds expectations” on the SC Ready for English Language Arts and math. York Prep’s report card included SC Ready data for elementary and middle school:

The cards also include the percent of students who scored a C or higher on the end-of-course exams in English 1 and Algebra 1. York Prep’s report card included exam data for high school: