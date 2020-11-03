Here are the York, Lancaster and Chester county schools with more new COVID cases.

Tidelands Health medical professionals conduct a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in July at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Ballpark. jbell@thesunnews.com

More than 200 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina schools were listed Tuesday, up from just four days prior. Included are several new schools and growing counts at others in York, Lancaster and Chester counties.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control updates case counts each Tuesday and Friday. Statewide, public and private K-12 schools have 2,348 coronavirus cases (1,643 student, 705 staff) since school began this fall. There were 2,142 cases (1,496 student, 646 staff) on Friday.

Total reported cases as of Tuesday afternoon are up 20% in a week.

Oakdale and Old Pointe elementary schools in the Rock Hill School District are new to Tuesday’s list, as is the district Applied Technology Center. Harold C. Johnson Elementary School in the York School District also is new. Old Pointe appears with new student cases, while the other schools added staff cases.

Kinard Elementary School in the Clover School District added its first student cases, but was already on the list with staff cases. Dutchman Creek Middle School in Rock Hill added its first staff cases, after appearing already for student ones.

DHEC figures can vary from statistics school districts post online themselves. All six public districts in the tri-county area report some type of data, including active or confirmed cases.

Rock Hill schools

Rock Hill schools list weekly and total coronavirus cases. This week there have been seven new cases, six among students. There have been 38 students and seven staff either in isolation or quarantine.

There have been 69 positive cases this school year (42 student, 27 staff). There have been 628 students and 149 staff (about 6% each) either in isolation or quarantine.

The district lists 32 schools, facilities or categories like transportation. Seven of them are without any confirmed positive cases. Every facility has had an isolation or quarantine, with high schools at the highest amounts. Northwestern High School has had 10 positive cases with 133 isolations and quarantines.

Fort Mill schools

The Fort Mill School District updates online information on Fridays. It shows only active cases. The site shows 10 student and six staff positives. The district site also shows 179 students and 42 staff in quarantine.

Every district school, plus district transportation and maintenance, has either a confirmed case or quarantine, or both.

Clover schools

The Clover district lists active and cumulative cases online. The district shows two active student and three active staff cases. There are 87 cases this school year, 62 of them students.

Every district school has at least one reported staff case. Six of 10 schools have at least one student case. Clover High School has the most total cases at 39 students and eight staff, but none are active.

York schools

The York district lists both active and total cases since school began. An online district dashboard shows two active cases, both among staff members. There are nine student and seven staff cases this school year.

The site lists eight schools, the district virtual academy and district support services. Four schools, plus support services, have reported at least one case. York Comprehensive High School shows the most, at six student and one staff cases.

Lancaster County schools

The Lancaster County School District provides weekly data. The district doesn’t break down numbers by school.

Last week there were 18 new positive cases and 283 quarantines. County incidence and positive test rates remain high in Lancaster County. Lancaster High School had to shut down due to positive cases among administration.

Chester County schools

The Chester County School District lists 20 total coronavirus cases this school year. There are 11 student and nine staff cases. Of 13 school facilities, eight (plus one from district personnel) have at least one case. All but one of those sites have reported multiple cases, led by Lewisville Elementary School at four.

DHEC COVID in schools

Along with the four schools to appear for the first time Tuesday, several other area schools grew their numbers in the DHEC listing. The state lists student or staff cases at each school as fewer than five, until it reaches that point. For several weeks after reporting began in early September, few schools statewide listed exact numbers

Now the tri-county area has six such schools. Clover High School shows 18 student cases. Fort Mill High School reports nine, and Rock Hill High School six. South Pointe and Nation Ford high schools each show five student cases, as does Indian Land Elementary School.

Of those schools, only Fort Mill High is without additional staff cases.

Throughout the three counties, 60% of public schools now show at least one reported COVID-19 case. A third of York district schools do, up to 90% of Clover district schools. Only York and Lancaster County have fewer than half their schools with a reported case, per the DHEC list.