More schools add cases as York and Lancaster counties hit near record COVID levels

A near record day for COVID-19 cases in York and Lancaster counties comes as area schools continue to add positive test results.

Five schools in York, Lancaster and Chester counties appeared for the first time Tuesday on the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control list.

Banks Trail Middle School and Tega Cay Elementary School in the Fort Mill School District show their first cases. So does Castle Heights Middle School in the Rock Hill School District, and both Discovery Charter of Lancaster and Erwin Elementary School in the Lancaster County School District.

Banks Trail shows staff cases, while the others show student cases. The DHEC listing shows cases as fewer than five until the count hits or surpasses that number.

Springfield Middle School in Fort Mill and Kershaw Elementary School in Lancaster County added their first staff cases after already showing student cases. South Middle School in Lancaster County and Harold C. Johnson Elementary School in the York School District added student cases after already showing staff cases.

DHEC data varies from numbers put out by the individual districts. Lag time, case confirmation and type of cases reported can lead to variation.

Rock Hill schools

The Rock Hill district online dashboard shows four student and three staff positives this week. There are 26 students and 13 staff either in isolation or quarantine.

This year there are 55 student and 32 staff total positives. There are 739 students and 176 staff who have been in isolation or quarantine.

Of all positive cases, 40% come from the three district high schools. Those schools account for 35 student and staff positives.

Fort Mill schools

The Fort Mill district online listing shows only active cases. It updates each Friday. There are 12 student and four staff positives. Half of both the student and staff active case counts come from Nation Ford High School. The district site shows 82 students and five staff in quarantine at that school alone.

Across the district there are 183 students and 33 staff shown in quarantine.

Clover schools

The Clover School District has three student and one staff cases on its active list. This year there have been 71 student and 28 staff cases.

Clover High School has the most of each with 40 student and nine staff cases. Clover High doesn’t have any active cases. Clover Middle and Larne Elementary schools each have 10 or more total cases, but no more than two active cases.

York schools

York schools show four active student and one active staff cases. There are 13 student and eight staff cases total this year. York Comprehensive High School has the most positives with eight this school year. Seven of them are students.

Lancaster County schools

Lancaster County shows totals for last week. There were 17 positives and 210 students or staff in quarantine. Three middle and high school students each tested positive, as did two elementary students. Four district, three middle school and two elementary school staff members tested positive.

Chester County schools

The Chester County School District shows 22 coronavirus cases this school year. There are 13 student and nine staff cases. The past four weeks have shown just one case each.

Lewisville Elementary (5) and Lewisville High (4) schools show the most cases. Seven of the nine school or district facilities with a case, show multiple cases.

DHEC school COVID numbers

Statewide there are now 2,751 coronavirus cases listed. That number is up from 2,548 cases on Friday. There are 1,926 student and 825 staff cases.

There are 71 public tri-county schools with at least one case reported. That’s 70% of schools in the three counties. More than half the schools in each district have at least one reported case.

Schools with the most cases on the DHEC list typically have the most students. Seven of eight schools with five or more student cases are high schools. Clover High School has 19, followed by Fort Mill (11), Nation Ford (7), Rock Hill (7), Northwestern (6), Andrew Jackson (5) and South Pointe (5) high schools. Indian Land Elementary School also has five student positives.

All but three of those schools also have staff positive cases listed.

York, Lancaster, Chester counties COVID report

The schools update came on a day with near record overall COVID-19 cases reported in the area.

DHEC announced 86 new confirmed cases in York County on Tuesday. There were six more probable cases. The confirmed case count is the sixth highest single-day total during the pandemic.

Lancaster County had 40 confirmed and three probable cases. That confirmed number is the second highest in Lancaster County thus far, behind only July 28.

The 10 confirmed Chester County cases represent a higher mark than normal, but not among the highest there during the pandemic.

Statewide there were 1,326 new confirmed and 69 new probable cases. There were 18 confirmed and four probable deaths.

This year there have been almost 188,000 confirmed or probable cases. There have been 3,795 confirmed and 267 probable deaths.