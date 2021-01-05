How many COVID cases in your York, Lancaster or Chester county school? Check here.

Fewer than 50 new COVID-19 cases statewide were reported in South Carolina K-12 schools, according to most recent reports by the state health department.

The past week of new case listings shows the first noticeable slowing of positive reports since the pandemic began. It’s also a week when students and staff largely haven’t been in schools due to winter breaks. In Fort Mill, for instance, in-person students don’t return to schools until Wednesday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control updates its list of positive cases twice weekly. The DHEC listing Tuesday shows 7,412 total cases statewide since school began last fall. Included are 5,258 student and 2,154 staff cases.

In the past two weeks — roughly the length and dates of most winter breaks — the overall case count rose by 761 positives. It’s an increase of about 11%.

DHEC data in York, Lancaster, Chester

DHEC lists total cases since school began. There are 13 tri-county high schools with five or more student positives. Clover (41), Rock Hill (25), Nation Ford (24), Fort Mill (19) and Northwestern (17) high schools show the most.

There are 22 lower-grade schools with at least five student cases. Indian Land Elementary School (11) and Clover Middle School (9) have the most. Banks Trail and Saluda Trail middle schools have eight each, as do Doby’s Bridge and Kings Town elementary schools.

Just six of the 102 tri-county public schools listed by DHEC have five or more staff cases. Rock Hill High School has seven. Clover, Lancaster, Catawba Ridge and Lewisville high schools have five. So does Fort Mill Elementary School.

Districts provide their own COVID data, which often differs from DHEC due to lag time in reporting. District numbers typically are higher.

Rock Hill School District

Rock Hill schools list weekly and total school year cases. There were 32 new student and 42 new staff cases over winter break. Rock Hill High School had the most student cases, with eight. Ebenezer Avenue Elementary School had the most new staff cases, with five.

There have been 267 student and 164 staff cases this school year. Rock Hill (65), Northwestern (36) and South Pointe (30) high schools have the most student cases. Rock Hill (12), district transportation (10) and Northwestern (10) have the most staff cases.

Fort Mill School District

Fort Mill schools data shows only active cases. The district site shows 86 student and 33 staff cases, including active cases at every district school except Tega Cay Elementary School. Catawba Ridge (17), Nation Ford (12) and Fort Mill (9) show the most student cases.

Clover School District

Clover schools show active and total cases. The district has 31 active student and 23 active staff cases. Clover High School has the most with seven. Clover Middle School and Crowders Creek Elementary School have five each. Four schools have three staff cases, tied for most in the district.

Clover High has 117 student and 23 staff cases this school year. Clover (29) and Oakrdige (14) middle schools are next in student cases, along with Larne Elementary School (14).

York School District

York schools list active and total school year cases. The district shows nine student and 11 staff cases in the active list. York Comprehensive High School has the most active student and staff (tied with York Middle) cases with three each.

York High has the most student cases with 34, followed by York Intermediate (13) and York Middle School (10). Harold C. Johnson Elementary School has the most staff positives with eight.

Lancaster County School District

Lancaster County schools show weekly data, but not by school. The district site still lists numbers from mid-December, when the week ending Dec. 18 had 48 new positive cases and 583 new quarantines.

Chester County School District

Chester County schools have a dashboard with total cases listed. There are 136 positives this school year. There are 85 student and 51 staff cases.

The district shows 18 new cases this week, tied for the weekly high since school began. The most positive cases this school year come from Chester High School (27), Lewisville High School (24) and Chester Middle School (15).