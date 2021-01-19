York, Lancaster and Chester county schools add to SC COVID cases, which top 8,000.

South Carolina K-12 schools passed the 8,000 COVID-19 case mark as York, Lancaster and Chester counties continue to add cases.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control updated its student and staff positive case figures on Tuesday. The health department shows 8,080 cases statewide. There are 5,744 student and 2,336 staff cases. There were almost 260 new cases on Tuesday, compared to the most recent list Friday.

DHEC and area school districts show different figures based on how updated the information from each is. District figures tend to run higher than DHEC ones.

DHEC school COVID cases

The tri-county area has 15 public high schools. Of them, 13 have had five or more student or staff cases — or both — this school year. Clover (42), Rock Hill (25) and Nation Ford (25) high schools have the most student cases.

Rock Hill has seven staff cases. Clover, Lancaster, Catawba Ridge and Lewisville high schools each have five.

Of almost 100 more elementary and middle schools in the tri-county region, 26 have five or more student or staff cases. Indian Land Elementary (11) and Clover Middle (10) schools have the most student cases. Fort Mill (6) and Indian Land (5) elementary schools are highest for staff cases.

Rock Hill School District

Rock Hill schools don’t yet show any new cases this week. There are more than 150 new quarantines or isolations.

This school year there are 418 student and 258 staff positives. Rock Hill (78), Northwestern (53) and South Pointe (47) high schools have the most student cases. Rock HIll (17) and South Pointe (16) have the most staff cases.

Fort Mill School District

Fort Mill schools show 87 student and 23 staff cases on its active list. Fort Mill (15), Catawba Ridge (11) and Nation Ford (10) high schools have the most student cases. District transportation (5) has the most staff cases, followed by Kings Town and Orchard Park elementary schools (3 each).

The Fort Mill district doesn’t list total school year cases.

Clover School District

Clover schools show 54 active cases. There are 39 student and 15 staff cases. Clover High School has the most of each, with 10 student and three staff cases. Oakridge (7) and Clover (6) middle schools are next highest for active student cases.

This school year there are now 262 student and 93 staff cases. Clover High has the most with 132 student and 25 staff cases.

York School District

York schools have 26 student and eight staff cases. Those active cases add to the total count for the school year of 127 student and 69 staff positives.

York Comprehensive High School has the most student cases this year with 54. York Middle (23) and York Intermediate (14) schools are next.

Harold C. Johnson Elementary School has the most staff cases with 11. York High is next with 10.

Lancaster County School District

Lancaster County schools recorded a high 72 new cases last week among students and staff. There were more than 1,000 new quarantines. The district only lists cases by school level. High schools had the most new student cases with 18. Elementary schools had the most new staff cases with 12.

Chester County School District

Chester County schools list 18 new cases last week. There are 181 cases this school year. Chester (25) and Lewisville (24) high schools have the most student cases. Chester High (10) and Chester Middle (9) schools have the most staff cases.