SC school cumulative COVID cases now above 9,000. Rock Hill-area schools also see rise

The latest COVID-19 data show a slight rise in school COVID-19 cases across South Carolina.

A week ago, South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 8,465 cases of coronavirus in S.C. public and charter schools. Friday, the same agency reported that those schools now have accumulated 9,359 cases.

Last week’s rise — from 7,820 cases Jan. 15 to 8,465 Jan. 22 (a difference of 645) — was much lower than this week’s rise (894).

Of the total number of cases reported, 72% are attributed to students and 28% are attributed to staff, about the same distribution as last week.

Are any school districts in York County, Chester County or Lancaster County contributing to this increase? Here’s a comparative look.

Note: DHEC and area school districts show different cumulative COVID-19 case figures. DHEC updates its information at a different rate than The Herald’s local school districts do. Both data points are shown below.

Rock Hill Schools

DHEC data: Rock Hill High and Northwestern have reported 20-plus cumulative cases. Independence Elementary has the most COVID-19 cases at that level with seven.

District data: 172 students are in quarantine, and 36 students have tested positive this week. See the information in full below.

Fort Mill School District

DHEC data: Nation Ford and Fort Mill have each reported over 25 cumulative cases. Catawba Ridge High has only reported 10.

District data: There have been 84 active student cases and 25 active staff cases reported this week. See the information in full below.

York School District 1

DHEC data: York Comprehensive High now has 11 cumulative COVID cases and Harold C. Johnson Elementary has seven. York Middle has six and York Intermediate has seven. All other schools have fewer than five.

District data: There were 145 students quarantined this week. See the information in full below.

Clover School District

DHEC data: Data show Clover High has accumulated 47 cumulative cases and 15 in Clover Middle.

District data: There are 34 active cases of coronavirus, per the school district’s dashboard, 16 of which are in Clover High and Clover Middle. See the information in full below.

Lancaster County School District

DHEC data: Indian Land Elementary is the only non-high school with double-digit cases (12) listed. All three high schools — Andrew Jackson High, Indian Land High, Lancaster High — have reported at least 11 cases.

District data: The district data wasn’t updated through this week by the time of this article’s publication. See full information below.

Chester County School District

DHEC data: No school has reported more than five coronavirus cases in the last 30 days.

District data: Per its online dashboard, the Chester County School District added 23 new cases this week, bringing its cumulative total to 221.