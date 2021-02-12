‘This is a big deal”: This Fort Mill high school just won a top national honor

Fort Mill High School has another major award for its trophy case.

Principal Gales Scroggs posted on Facebook that the school was named Thursday as a 2021 Lighthouse School by Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence. BRSE is a nonprofit in place since 2001 that provides nine-point school assessments on a wide range of student, teacher and administrator efforts and outcomes. The Lighthouse School designation is its highest honor.

“This is a big deal,” the post reads. “With so many hardships and struggles in education this year, an acknowledgment of the excellent teaching and positive culture at our school is much needed and well deserved.”

The Fort Mill School District is expected to announce more details today.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools program is part of the U.S. Department of Education and recognizes outstanding public and private schools across the country. That program has been in place since 1982. Fort Mill High won a 2018 blue ribbon designation as an exemplary high performing school, after a prior win in 2004. Nation Ford High School won a blue ribbon designation last year. Gold Hill Elementary School won one in 2007.

Check back for more.