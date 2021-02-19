Education
In an odd school year, these Fort Mill district teachers and staffers rose to the top
In a school year unlike any before for area teachers and staffers, the Fort Mill School District honors some of its finest.
The district Friday announced its 2021 teachers and support staff members of the year from individual schools. They were nominated and chosen by their peers and will serve next school year on liaison committees for the district.
This spring, the district will tap five honor roll finalists from among the winners who will contend for the top teacher and support staff member of the year awards to be announced in September.
A school year with numerous schedule and operational changes due to COVID-19 saw a fifth of its winners come from the ranks of school nurses, custodial or COVID response staff. Winners include teachers across subjects, receptionists, assistants and other roles.
The winners are:
Catawba Ridge High School
Marion Bates, math teacher
Donna Jackley, administrative assistant
Fort Mill High School
Barry Ledford, guidance counselor
Randy Dennison, head custodian
Nation Ford High School
Rick Solt, English teacher
Lori Stout, school nurse
Banks Trail Middle School
Gigi Frank, special education teacher
Melissa McGady, instructional assistant
Fort Mill Middle School
Alison Teague, physical education teacher
Heather Brandenburg, school nurse
Gold Hill Middle School
Lindsey Everhart, sixth-grade science teacher
Phillip Thompson, AM day porter
Pleasant Knoll Middle School
Heather Pecarro, sixth-grade science teacher
DeAnn Meek, technology assistant
Springfield Middle School
Laura Merk, sixth-grade math teacher
Kelly Cutrone, technology assistant
Doby’s Bridge Elementary School
Brittney Myers, special education teacher
Brenda Wilges, technology assistant
Fort Mill Elementary School
Jennifer Haines, special education teacher
Sherri Owens, technology assistant
Gold Hill Elementary School
Brandi Clark, technology teacher
Laura Stainbeck, kindergarten assistant
Kings Town Elementary School
Krystal James, kindergarten teacher
Becky McAteer-Morris, receptionist
Orchard Park Elementary School
Amanda Cauthen, lead teacher
Dawn Wright, instructional assistant
Pleasant Knoll Elementary School
Michelle Sutter-Hook, kindergarten teacher
Grenda Dountz, school nurse
River Trail Elementary School
Jennifer Brailsford, literacy specialist
Jennifer Sova, school nurse
Riverview Elemementary School
James Whitlock, third-grade teacher
Suzanne McLelland, school nurse
Springfield Elementary School
Michael Pearson, technology teacher
Jennifer Miller, school nurse
Sugar Creek Elementary School
Melissa Rickmon, media specialist
Karen Bodel, receptionist
Tega Cay Elementary School
Jill Fuller, music teacher
Hope Trigg, receptionist
District Office
Tamara Osborne, COVID response coordinator
Maintenance
Ardie Johnson, maintenance technician
Transportation
Amanda Carter, receptionist
