In an odd school year, these Fort Mill district teachers and staffers rose to the top

In a school year unlike any before for area teachers and staffers, the Fort Mill School District honors some of its finest.

The district Friday announced its 2021 teachers and support staff members of the year from individual schools. They were nominated and chosen by their peers and will serve next school year on liaison committees for the district.

This spring, the district will tap five honor roll finalists from among the winners who will contend for the top teacher and support staff member of the year awards to be announced in September.

A school year with numerous schedule and operational changes due to COVID-19 saw a fifth of its winners come from the ranks of school nurses, custodial or COVID response staff. Winners include teachers across subjects, receptionists, assistants and other roles.

The winners are:

Catawba Ridge High School

Marion Bates, math teacher

Donna Jackley, administrative assistant

Fort Mill High School

Barry Ledford, guidance counselor

Randy Dennison, head custodian

Nation Ford High School

Rick Solt, English teacher

Lori Stout, school nurse

Banks Trail Middle School

Gigi Frank, special education teacher

Melissa McGady, instructional assistant

Fort Mill Middle School

Alison Teague, physical education teacher

Heather Brandenburg, school nurse

Gold Hill Middle School

Lindsey Everhart, sixth-grade science teacher

Phillip Thompson, AM day porter

Pleasant Knoll Middle School

Heather Pecarro, sixth-grade science teacher

DeAnn Meek, technology assistant

Springfield Middle School

Laura Merk, sixth-grade math teacher

Kelly Cutrone, technology assistant

Doby’s Bridge Elementary School

Brittney Myers, special education teacher

Brenda Wilges, technology assistant

Fort Mill Elementary School

Jennifer Haines, special education teacher

Sherri Owens, technology assistant

Gold Hill Elementary School

Brandi Clark, technology teacher

Laura Stainbeck, kindergarten assistant

Kings Town Elementary School

Krystal James, kindergarten teacher

Becky McAteer-Morris, receptionist

Orchard Park Elementary School

Amanda Cauthen, lead teacher

Dawn Wright, instructional assistant

Pleasant Knoll Elementary School

Michelle Sutter-Hook, kindergarten teacher

Grenda Dountz, school nurse

River Trail Elementary School

Jennifer Brailsford, literacy specialist

Jennifer Sova, school nurse

Riverview Elemementary School

James Whitlock, third-grade teacher

Suzanne McLelland, school nurse

Springfield Elementary School

Michael Pearson, technology teacher

Jennifer Miller, school nurse

Sugar Creek Elementary School

Melissa Rickmon, media specialist

Karen Bodel, receptionist

Tega Cay Elementary School

Jill Fuller, music teacher

Hope Trigg, receptionist

District Office

Tamara Osborne, COVID response coordinator

Maintenance

Ardie Johnson, maintenance technician

Transportation

Amanda Carter, receptionist