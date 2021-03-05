SC schools have reported almost 14,000 COVID cases. How many are in Rock Hill area?

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the state’s public and charter schools has risen to 13,947, according to data S.C.’s Department of Health and Environmental Control released Friday.

This is an increase of just over 600 cases from a week ago.

The update comes as state education and government officials are pushing for schools to reopen — an effort rejuvenated now that teachers are eligible to receive the vaccine under Phase 1b.

Here’s a look at the COVID spread in school districts in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Clover and York schools using information from local school districts and DHEC.

Note: DHEC and area school districts show different cumulative COVID case figures. DHEC updates its information at a different time than The Herald’s local school districts do. Both data points are shown below. District COVID dashboard embeds update automatically.

Rock Hill Schools

DHEC data: Northwestern High School, with six new cases, is the only school in the Rock Hill school district that has recorded more than five COVID cases in the last 30 days, DHEC data shows.

District data: This week, six students and one staff member tested positive for coronavirus, leading to 25 individuals being quarantined and 66 individuals being isolated, district data shows.

The cumulative student COVID case count is now 566 (5.49% of all students). For full information, look at the embed below or visit the district’s website.

Fort Mill School District

DHEC data: Fort Mill High School has added 15 student COVID cases in the last 30 days, DHEC data shows. Other schools with more than five COVID cases added in that 30-day window: Catawba Ridge (6); Pleasant Knoll (5) and Springfield Middle (5).

District data: There are 23 active student cases and six active staff cases of COVID in the Fort Mill School District, district data show. Three cases each are at Catawba Ridge High, Pleasant Knoll Elementary and Springfield Middle. For full information, look at the embed below or visit the district’s website.

Clover School District

DHEC data: Clover High School added six COVID student cases in the last 30 days. That brings the district’s only high school to 55 cumulative student COVID cases — 38 more than the next most school (Clover Middle with 17).

District data: There are seven students with active cases of coronavirus at Clover High School, per district data, and there have been 176 cumulative student cases. For full information, look at the embed below or visit the district’s website.

York School District 1

DHEC data: York Middle has recorded five student cases of coronavirus in the last 30 days, DHEC data shows. Only three schools in the district have double-digit student cumulative COVID cases: York Comprehensive High (17), York Intermediate (10) and York Middle (11).

District data: There are two active student cases and no active staff cases of COVID in York schools, district data shows. York Comprehensive High School has the most cumulative student COVID cases with 81, followed by York Middle (32) and York Intermediate (23). For full information, look at the embed below or visit the district’s website.

Lancaster County School District

DHEC data: Four schools have added more than four COVID student cases in the last 30 days, DHEC data shows: Indian Land Middle (5), Indian Land Middle (5), Harrisburg Elementary (6) and Buford High (5). Eight of the district’s 25 schools now have 10 or more student cumulative COVID cases.

District data: The Lancaster County School District’s COVID dashboard hasn’t been updated since mid-February. To view that information, visit the district’s website.

Chester County School District

DHEC data: Chester High, with seven new cases, is the only school to add more than five student coronavirus cases in the past 30 days, per DHEC data. It’s also one of two schools to have double-digit cumulative student cases: Chester High (16) and Lewisville High (14).

District data: The district (accounting for students and staff) added five cases of COVID this week, the fourth consecutive week where the total declined. Chester County has recorded 195 cumulative student COVID cases — one of the lowest figures in the area. To view the information in full, visit the district’s website.