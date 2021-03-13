DHEC says 14,499 cumulative COVID cases in SC schools. A look at Rock Hill-area spread

There are 14,499 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina public and charter schools, according to data updated by the state’s leading health agency on Friday afternoon.

This number is an increase of just over 500 from last week — a promising sign considering that, just last month, it was common for 1,000 cases to be added week to week.

The cumulative case count, tallied by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, began on Sept. 4, 2020. Over 10,700 cases have been among students, and over 3,700 have been among school employees.

Here’s a look at the COVID-19 spread in school districts in The Herald’s coverage area — using information from local school districts and DHEC.

Note: DHEC and area school districts show different cumulative COVID-19 case figures. DHEC updates its information at a different rate than The Herald’s local school districts do. Both data points are shown below. District COVID dashboard embeds update automatically.

Rock Hill Schools

DHEC data: For the first time in a month, no school in the Rock Hill School District has added more than five student COVID cases in the last 30 days, per DHEC data. Only one school (Rock Hill High with 10) has more than five cumulative faculty cases of COVID, too.

District data: This week, there have been seven students and six staff members test positive for coronavirus, district data says. This led to 34 students being isolated and 21 more being quarantined. For full information, view the district’s dashboard below or visit the district’s website.

Fort Mill School District

DHEC data: Three schools added more than four COVID student cases in the last 30 days, DHEC data shows. Among them: Catawba Ridge added six (now at 18 total); Fort Mill High added 12 (45); and Springfield Middle added five (10).

District data: District data show that there are 30 active cases of COVID within the Fort Mill School District — 22 from students and eight from staff. Banks Trail Middle has six positive student cases; Fort Mill High has four student cases; and Orchard Park Elementary has two student cases. For full information, view the district’s dashboard below or visit the district’s website.

Clover School District

DHEC data: Clover High School (with seven) is the only school in the Clover School District that has added more than four student COVID cases in the last 30 days, DHEC data shows. Clover High now has 56 student cumulative cases of coronavirus.

District data: There are 13 active student cases of COVID and two active staff cases of COVID, per district data. Clover High accounts for five of those active student cases; Griggs Road Elementary accounts for three of them; and Clover Middle accounts for two of them. For full information, view the district’s COVID dashboard below or visit the district’s website.

York School District 1

DHEC data: York Middle is the only school that has added more than five student cases of COVID in the last 30 days, DHEC data shows. Only three schools have notched double-digit cumulative student COVID cases in the district: York Middle (12); York Intermediate (12); and York Comprehensive High (17).

District data: There are six active student cases of COVID and eight active staff cases of COVID in YSD1, district data shows. Those cases have largely come from York Middle, which have notched three student positive cases this week and two staff positive cases this week. For full information, view the district’s COVID dashboard below or visit the district’s website.

Lancaster County School District

DHEC data: Harrisburg Elementary is the only school in the district to have added five student cases of COVID in the last 30 days, DHEC data shows. Harrisburg (with 13) now joins the several schools in Lancaster that have double-digit cumulative student COVID cases: Lancaster High (14); Indian Land Middle (12); Indian Land High (19); Indian Land Elementary (16); Buford High (10); and Andrew Jackson High (12).

District data: At publication time, the Lancaster County School District had only updated its COVID numbers through March 5. View the district’s dashboard here.

Chester County School District

DHEC data: Chester High School has added five student cases of COVID in the last 30 days, DHEC data shows. Chester High (with 16) and Lewisville High (14) are the only two schools in the district with double-digit cumulative student COVID totals.

District data: The latest district data show that its schools have only added six cases of COVID this week. The Chester School District has only added 300 cumulative cases — 198 students, 102 staff — of COVID for the 2020-21 school year. View the district’s dashboard here.