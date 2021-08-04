Rock Hill school district announces an expansion of its Pre-K services. What to know.

More money, more classrooms.

The Rock Hill school district announced Tuesday that it is expanding its pre-kindergarten programs, thanks to a boost in funding from the South Carolina Department of Education.

The expansion will add spaces for 58 four-year-olds to enroll in Pre-K throughout the district, bringing the eligible full-day available spaces to 388 students, according to a release from the district.

The funding, which will go to pay for teachers, teacher assistants and other resources, allows the district to “more than triple current allocations” to make Pre-K classrooms available in the “under-utilized spaces” in 10 of the district’s 14 elementary schools, Rock Hill spokesperson Lindsay Machak confirmed with The Herald.

“We recognize the importance of Pre-K and want to make learning accessible for as many children as possible as early as possible,” Rock Hill Schools Superintendent Bill Cook said in a released statement. “This allocation allows us to not only open more spaces for additional kids, it also expands our geographic footprint to make programming available in more locations.”

The district made expanding access Pre-K a priority in the upcoming year, even before this funding arrived. That was articulated time and time again this past year, including while the district debated how to rezone its elementary school students in the spring.

“Children who attend Pre-K build a strong foundation in pre-academic, social competence and life skills that provides them with a boost in school for kindergarten and beyond,” CCDC principal Damon Ward said in a statement.

How to sign up

Registration for these expanded services is open now. Spaces are available as of Tuesday afternoon for all Pre-K programs. Parents can sign up on the district’s website.

Full day programs will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. five days a week. Half-day Pre-K programs will also still be offered at a few locations — with morning sessions lasting from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and afternoon sessions from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Existing Pre-K programs at the Central Child Development Center (CCDC), Applied Technology Center and the Montessori program at Ebenezer Avenue Elementary will remain in their respective locations, the release said.

Other questions

▪ The district “recommends” the use of face coverings for students and staff in school buildings and has installed Plexiglas shields in front office reception areas. Students must still wear masks on school buses as mandated by federal law. Visit the district’s website for its Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan in full.

▪ Pre-K services are part of the RHSD, thus signing up for them does not require an additional cost for Rock Hill families.

▪ Where is the money coming from? It is CERDEP funding, Machak told The Herald. The Office of Early Learning and Literacy has determined that funding is available to expand to all schools in South Carolina in which 60% or more of the student body was considered “Pupils in Poverty” in the 2019-20 and/or 2020-21 school years. Eligible schools will receive the designated amount of $4,800 per eligible student during the 2021-22 school year, and schools participating for the first time in the current fiscal year will be funded up to $10,000 per classroom for supplies and materials.