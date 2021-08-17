Clover schools will have new start times next week after enrollment surge. Here’s why

Clover School District students will have a new bell schedule starting next week.

The district sent a release Tuesday afternoon noting the new schedule. It begins Aug. 23.

Elementary students will have class 7:30 a.m.-2:10 p.m. Bus drop off will be 7 a.m. Middle school students will have class 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Clover High School will have class 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Those elementary times are five minutes earlier than the times posted on the district website. The middle schools will start half an hour earlier than the posted times. The high school change bumps class back later.

The move is designed to create more space on buses by shifting to a staggered start. When class started Monday there were more than 600 more students than during the 2020-21 school year. More than 1,000 students who weren’t registered to ride buses were there to ride them on the first day, according to the district.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The district will add phone lines, an automated call system and live bus status page for addition information on buses for the first day of the change.

Clover isn’t the only district facing busing issues. In Lancaster County, a shortage of bus drivers to serve the fast-growing Indian Land area led transportation officials there to ask for patience and even for parents to bring students to school, according to social media posts from the school district.