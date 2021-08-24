Rock Hill Schools hires new South Pointe High School principal for 2021-22 year

South Pointe High School has named its new leader.
Rock Hill Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that Valarie Williams, an educator and administrator for more than 17 years in North Carolina, will be South Pointe’s principal starting in early September.
She will be the third principal since the Rock Hill school opened in 2005.
