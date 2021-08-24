Rock Hill Schools hires new South Pointe High School principal for 2021-22 year

Dr. Valarie Williams (left) will be the new principal at South Pointe High School. Her hire is one of three hires the district announced on Tuesday afternoon. Graphic provided by Rock Hill Schools

South Pointe High School has named its new leader.

Rock Hill Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that Valarie Williams, an educator and administrator for more than 17 years in North Carolina, will be South Pointe’s principal starting in early September.

She will be the third principal since the Rock Hill school opened in 2005.

