South Pointe parents, alumni push for reappointment of principal Marty Conner

​Dozens of red-wearing community members attended a Rock Hill Schools trustees’ meeting Tuesday afternoon to protest the reassignment of former South Pointe High School principal Marty Conner. ALEX ZIETLOW azietlow@heraldonline.com azietlow@heraldonline.com

Dozens of red-wearing community members attended a Rock Hill Schools trustees’ meeting Tuesday afternoon to protest the reassignment of former South Pointe High School principal Marty Conner.

The gathering comes after news that Conner, South Pointe’s principal since 2018 and the school’s second principal since it opened in 2005, will not return in the same role in 2021-22.

Conner was instead reassigned as the “administrator of Alternative Learning Programs” for the Rock Hill school district — a job that includes overseeing Raven Academy, Renaissance Academy, the T3 Elementary Center and the new Day Treatment Center.

Eight speakers — parents, recent alumni and staff — all spoke on Conner’s merits on Tuesday. They demanded answers and a reversal of the staffing decision by the RHSD school board.

“Ever since I was informed of the possibility of Dr. Conner being removed as principal of South Pointe High School, my mind has been consumed with questions,” Kimberly Mahoney said at Tuesday’s meeting. “Number one, why did the Superintendent (Bill Cook) make such an impetuous decision?”

Mahoney is a mother of six children, five of whom attended or are attending South Pointe, she said. Two of those children, Jaylen and Jordan, are Division I football players now on full college scholarships.

They both regularly get phone calls from Conner to check in on them, Mahoney said.

“Dr. Conner is a dedicated educator, and he genuinely makes each of his students’ best interests his priority,” she said.

The staffing change involving Conner was one of about 20 across the district this summer, The Herald previously reported. Conner has not spoken publicly about the change.

Cook notified South Pointe families of this change in leadership by letter in the first week of July. In it, he praised Conner for his work as an advocate for “all types of learners” and for “building lasting relationships with parents, students and (the) community” in his 20-plus-year career in education.

It is still unclear what prompted the staffing change. Several speakers on Tuesday — including York County Councilman William “Bump” Roddey; S.C. Rep. John King, D-Rock Hill; and Winthrop professor Laura Ullrich (all parents or uncles of current South Pointe students) — indicated that the idea that Conner’s move was a desired “promotion” is a farce.

Students who graduated this past summer felt that way, too.

“I don’t think it was his decision at all,” Gabrielle Heyward, who graduated from South Pointe in June, told reporters after the meeting. “When you see what you’re doing is good for students, you don’t want to leave that. And I know that somewhere, deep down in my heart, I know he doesn’t want to leave the place that he has changed for the past three years.”

When the school board went into executive session, staff and students gathered outside the school district building and chanted in unison. Among those chants: “Keep Dr. Conner!”

Check back for updates on this developing story.