A Fort Mill school has a new principal, who makes her own virtual-to-in-person move

Fort Mill School District

Fort Mill Middle School soon will have a new principal.

The Fort Mill School District announced that Emily McQuay will take over at the school, pending school board approval. McQuay is now the director of Fort Mill Virtual Academy, the district’s online learning option that grew out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McQuay replaces Maurice Murphy, who was hired there as principal in 2018.

McQuay is a former assistant principal at Nation Ford and Rock Hill high schools. She also helped open Catawba Ridge High School. She previously taught eighth grade social studies and was an elementary and middle school media specialist.

McQuay earned education and library degrees from Clemson University, the University of South Carolina and Nova Southeastern University. She has been published in education journals and awarded more than $1 million in grant funds during a 20-year career, according to the district.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Superintendent Chuck Epps calls McQuay a great fit for Fort Mill Middle School.

“She is an extremely hard worker and has exceptional people skills,” Epps said.

Check back for more.