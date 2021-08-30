High School Football

COVID-19 cancels Friday night football game for Fort Mill and York high schools

Fort Mill

The Friday night football game between Fort Mill and York high schools is canceled due to COVID-19.

The Fort Mill School District sent a release Monday afternoon stating there are quarantines of “multiple students in key positions” that create safety concerns.

The statement reads:

“This Friday’s home varsity football game against York Comprehensive High School has been canceled. While the team as a whole has not been quarantined, quarantines of multiple students in key positions creates safety concerns that necessitate canceling Friday’s game. All students and staff who have been identified as close contacts have been notified.”

As of Monday morning, there were 17 positive student COVID cases and 89 quarantines listed among Fort Mill High School students. The district dashboard that tracks cases and quarantines is scheduled for update on Tuesday afternoon.

York Comprehensive High School has 35 active positive cases and 284 quarantines, according to the COVID dashboard on the York School District site. That site, too, is scheduled for update on Tuesday afternoon.

Read Next

The districts dashboards reflect case counts among the student populations and aren’t necessarily signs COVID-19 is spreading at the actual schools. The districts list student and staff cases by schools but not specific classes or activities, like the football teams.

Check back for more.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of John Marks
John Marks
John Marks graduated from Furman University in 2004 and joined the Herald in 2005. He covers community growth, municipalities, transportation and education mainly in York County and Lancaster County. The Fort Mill native earned dozens of South Carolina Press Association awards and multiple McClatchy President’s Awards for news coverage in Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service