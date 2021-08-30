COVID-19 cancels Friday night football game for Fort Mill and York high schools

The Friday night football game between Fort Mill and York high schools is canceled due to COVID-19.

The Fort Mill School District sent a release Monday afternoon stating there are quarantines of “multiple students in key positions” that create safety concerns.

The statement reads:

“This Friday’s home varsity football game against York Comprehensive High School has been canceled. While the team as a whole has not been quarantined, quarantines of multiple students in key positions creates safety concerns that necessitate canceling Friday’s game. All students and staff who have been identified as close contacts have been notified.”

As of Monday morning, there were 17 positive student COVID cases and 89 quarantines listed among Fort Mill High School students. The district dashboard that tracks cases and quarantines is scheduled for update on Tuesday afternoon.

York Comprehensive High School has 35 active positive cases and 284 quarantines, according to the COVID dashboard on the York School District site. That site, too, is scheduled for update on Tuesday afternoon.

The districts dashboards reflect case counts among the student populations and aren’t necessarily signs COVID-19 is spreading at the actual schools. The districts list student and staff cases by schools but not specific classes or activities, like the football teams.

