Which York, Lancaster and Chester county schools have the most COVID cases right now?

Heading into Labor Day weekend, area schools had more than 1,300 COVID-19 cases and 9,800 people in quarantine or isolation. The numbers continue to grow across the region.

Schools in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and Lancaster County are the highest population districts in this region. Those districts also count the highest number of COVID positives and quarantines.

Here’s a look at which communities, districts and even schools face the most COVID cases:

Fort Mill

Fort Mill has 319 student and 35 staff positives. There are almost 1,500 student and staff members in quarantine.

Forest Creek (through Sept. 9) and Pleasant Knoll (through Sept. 17) middle schools already went to online learning this year due to COVID. Forest Creek has 25 student and five staff positives. Pleasant Knoll has 30 student and three staff positives.

Catawba Ridge High School has the most student positives with 43. Doby’s Bridge Elementary School has 30 positives. No school has fewer than four student positives. Five district schools have more than 100 students in quarantine.

Rock Hill

Rock Hill lists new cases and quarantines each week. Last week there were 246 student and 29 staff positives. There are almost 2,500 people in quarantine or isolation across the district.

South Pointe (28) and Northwestern (26) high schools have the most student positives. Saluda Trail and Sullivan middle schools have 24 student positives each. Rock Hill High School has 285 students in quarantine. Sullivan has 254 students.

Clover

Clover schools have 150 active student positives. There are 18 active staff positives. There are more than 1,300 quarantine or isolation cases in Clover schools.

Oakridge Middle School has 32 active student cases. The next most are at Clover Middle School (25) and Clover High School (24). Clover High has the most student quarantine (289) and isolation (74) cases, as the largest district school.

York

York Schools have 77 student and 10 staff positive cases. There are 663 quarantine and 180 isolation cases.

York Comprehensive High School has 19 student positives, most in the district. York Middle (15) and York Intermediate (14) schools are next. Those same schools also have the most quarantine cases.

Lancaster County

Lancaster County schools saw 345 positive cases and almost 3,100 students or staff isolated or in quarantine last week. Both figures were increases from the previous week.

Lancaster High School and Buford Elementary School each have 31 student positives, most in the district. Indian Land schools are next with the high school (27), intermediate school (25), middle school 23) and elementary school (20) there all showing case counts above district averages.

All four Indian Land schools have more than 350 students isolated. All but the middle school there have more than 400 isolated.

Chester County

Chester County schools saw 124 positive cases last week. That number is almost four times higher than the week prior, which had been the high point this school year. The district also has 498 quarantines.