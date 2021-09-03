Education

Another Fort Mill school goes virtual. Here’s where COVID is highest in the district

Fort Mill

A second Fort Mill school is now virtual due to COVID-19 spread.

Pleasant Knoll Middle School transitioned Friday to online. A Fort Mill School District release notes the rise of COVID cases “that have shown the presence of community spread” at the school. Classes will remain virtual until Sept. 17.

All afterschool activities, sports and clubs are canceled in the interim.

Pleasant Knoll is the second school to make the transition this school year. Forest Creek Middle School went online less than two weeks into its first school year. In-person class there should resume Sept. 9.

Read Next
Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Friday morning the district lists 268 student and 20 staff positive cases across the district. Those figures should be updated Friday afternoon. Forest Creek shows 33 student positives. Pleasant Knoll shows 23 student positives.

Of 20 district schools, 12 show 10 or more student cases. Catawba Ridge High School (27), Doby’s Bridge Elementary School (20) and Pleasant Knoll Elementary School (18) have the most positive student cases among schools still meeting in-person.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of John Marks
John Marks
John Marks graduated from Furman University in 2004 and joined the Herald in 2005. He covers community growth, municipalities, transportation and education mainly in York County and Lancaster County. The Fort Mill native earned dozens of South Carolina Press Association awards and multiple McClatchy President’s Awards for news coverage in Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service