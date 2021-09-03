Another Fort Mill school goes virtual. Here’s where COVID is highest in the district

A second Fort Mill school is now virtual due to COVID-19 spread.

Pleasant Knoll Middle School transitioned Friday to online. A Fort Mill School District release notes the rise of COVID cases “that have shown the presence of community spread” at the school. Classes will remain virtual until Sept. 17.

All afterschool activities, sports and clubs are canceled in the interim.

Pleasant Knoll is the second school to make the transition this school year. Forest Creek Middle School went online less than two weeks into its first school year. In-person class there should resume Sept. 9.

On Friday morning the district lists 268 student and 20 staff positive cases across the district. Those figures should be updated Friday afternoon. Forest Creek shows 33 student positives. Pleasant Knoll shows 23 student positives.

Of 20 district schools, 12 show 10 or more student cases. Catawba Ridge High School (27), Doby’s Bridge Elementary School (20) and Pleasant Knoll Elementary School (18) have the most positive student cases among schools still meeting in-person.