Waffle House bomb threat made by man livestreaming from parking lot, Georgia cops say

A Georgia man is charged on suspicion of making terroristic threats after police say he called in a fake bomb threat from a Waffle House parking lot. AP

Authorities have arrested a man accused of calling in a bomb threat from the parking lot of a Waffle House in South Georgia.

Michael Heard, 25, is charged on suspicion of terroristic threats and acts after authorities say he dialed 911 to falsely report a parked car with a bomb inside, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Officers arrived at the restaurant just before 4 a.m. Tuesday and spotted Heard in his car, where he appeared to be livestreaming on social media, a police report states. Police did not see footage from the livestream, however.

After speaking with witnesses, officers determined it was Heard who called in the fake threat.

“False reporting of crimes not only waste valuable resources; it creates unnecessary risk to the responding officers,” Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.

Heard was arrested and booked into the Lowndes County Jail, where he remains held without bond, online jail records show.

Police have not determined a motive.