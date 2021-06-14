Disneyland parks to drop face mask requirements for vaccinated guests. What to know

McClatchy News

Guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear face masks anywhere inside Disneyland Resort starting Tuesday.

The Anaheim, California, resort, which includes Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney, announced the policy change Monday in a post on its site.

Guests over 2 years of age who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors except when dining, but Disneyland Resort will not require guests to show proof of vaccination.

“Vaccinated guests will self-attest that they are in compliance prior to entry,” the policy says.

All guests over 2 years old will be required to wear face masks on shuttles from the Toy Story parking lot to the parks, however.

Out-of-state visitors also will be welcome at the parks starting Tuesday. On-site temperature checks for guests entering the parks will end as well.

The changes coincide with the official reopening of the state of California’s economy on Tuesday.

Some Disneyland fans were dubious about the change.

“Tbh I’m still gonna wear a mask if I go to places that are busy like Disneyland,” read one Twitter post.

“Do you know how many people gonna be lying about being vaccinated?” read another Twitter comment. “I’m good, ima wear my mask. y’all stay dirty.”