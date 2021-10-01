6-year-old shot when gun fires inside student’s backpack at school, Mississippi cops say

A Newton Elementary School student was shot in the leg at school after a gun discharged from another student’s book bag, Mississippi officials said. Screengrab from WJTV

A 6-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital after an “accidental” shooting inside a Mississippi elementary school.

Newton Elementary was placed on lockdown Thursday after officials said a student brought a gun to school, according to district Superintendent Dr. Glenda Nickson. The weapon was inside a backpack when it accidentally fired, striking another student.

“The weapon went off right at getting out of school time, accidentally,” Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington told The Newton County Appeal. “It hit a 6-year-old in the leg.”

The child was flown to a trauma center in Jackson where he remains hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The child was recovering but “in good spirits” after surgery on Friday, Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick told McClatchy News.

Newton Elementary remained closed Friday, but will resume classes on Monday, Oct. 4, according to a statement posted on the school district’s website. Guidance counselors will also be on hand for students and staff members.

“Please keep our district in your prayers,” the statement reads. “Together, we will be better and stronger.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case. Any disciplinary action against the child who brought the gun to school will be tied to investigators’ findings, WJTV reported.

Newton is about 65 miles east of Jackson.

