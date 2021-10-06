National
Want to buy your own gorgeous lake in Texas? You’re in luck – if you have $110 million
Even though summer has come to an end, a real estate opportunity has come about that will allow you to have some lakeside fun all year long — if you have $110.5 million to invest.
The 2,400-plus-acre Fairfield Lake, one that is billed as the largest private lake in Texas, is now up for grabs in the heart of Freestone County. The lake, which has 21 miles of undeveloped shoreline and is 50 feet at its deepest, sits on a 5,000-acre property, according to a news release says.
The listing is held by Hortenstine Ranch Company.
“They say everything is bigger in Texas and that is definitely the case with this exceptional Fairfield Lake property,” Broker/Partner Blake Hortenstine of Hortenstine Ranch Company said. “A water asset of this magnitude is virtually impossible to find anywhere in the lower 48 states, and combined with the land development possibilities and amenities, is the only offering of its kind.”
Highlighted property features include a mature hardwood forest with an array of wildlife, 10 acres of wetland ecosystems, three concrete boat ramps, underground and above ground power throughout and a 4,350-foot earth-fill dam, the release says.
According to The Dallas Morning News, the lake was built in the 1960s and Vistra Energy/Luminant is now selling off the property.
“The company made the decision to sell the property, including the 1,460-acre Fairfield Lake State Park property leased to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and the bid process is ongoing,” Vistra Energy/Luminant said in a February statement, The Dallas Morning News reported.
Fairfield Lake is located 95 miles southeast of Dallas, east of Interstate 45.
