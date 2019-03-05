Rock Hill is ‘better than this:’ Activist urges police to focus on how teen got gun

Jack Logan, founder of an organization called “Put Down the Guns Now Young People” said he was disturbed when he learned a 16-year-old had been charged in the killings of two men in Rock Hill.

Sam Saadiq Robinson of York County was arrested in Charlotte. He’s is awaiting extradition back to Rock Hill.

The two victims, Zuinquarius McCrorey, 20, and Malike McCullough, 23, were found shot to death inside a car on Feb. 26 in what police say was a targeted attack.

Logan, who drove to Rock Hill Tuesday from Greenville to speak about gun violence, said his organization encourages young people to pursue meaningful activities in their live and avoid gun violence.

“The teenagers in Rock Hill is not taking this seriously enough,” he said. “A 16-year-old being charged with this is very disturbing to me and this organization.”

Logan said he wants Rock Hill Police to investigate how Robinson got the gun.

“I do believe the Rock Hill Police Department would do what is right,” Logan said. “We’ve got to start inquiring how these teenagers are getting their hands on these weapons.”

Police have not yet said where Robinson got the gun, but Rock Hill Police spokesman Capt. Mark Bollinger said the department is investigating.

He said community involvement in stopping gun violence is encouraging.

“There’s only so much we can do, so the community getting behind it is great,” Bollinger said.

South Carolina lawmakers and law enforcement officials pushed for new ways to stop gun violence Monday. The measures include graduated prison sentences for illegal gun possession and bringing S.C. and federal law into agreement on banning felons from owning a firearm.

Logan said he believes these measures could help decrease gun violence, but he said he believes the first step should be funding law enforcement.

“We’ve got to give the police and sheriff more money to hire enough men and women in the street,” Logan said. “That’s the first step. If not, that’s a losing battle.”

This isn’t the first time Logan has visited York County to talk about gun safety. He spoke to the York community in 2016 when a Rock Hill High School student was shot and killed. Logan also hands out gun locks through his organization to prevent gun thefts.

He said the entire Rock Hill community, as well as the South Carolina community, need to work to encourage young people to stay away from guns.

“I look at Rock Hill as a place that is better than this,” Logan said. “My heart goes out to the family as well as this boy’s mother and father. Because they are hurt too.”