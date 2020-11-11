There’s a new leader for York County council. And here’s what she’ll face in 2021.

There’s a new face in the center seat on York County Council.

Christi Cox is the new chairwoman. Michael Johnson, the former chairman, resigned because he was elected earlier this month to the S.C. Senate. Cox had served as vice chairwoman.

The chair role is significant because that person sets the agenda each month for the county of more than 280,000 people. Financial, legal, land use, transportation and other major decisions funnel through the chairperson, who occupies the center seat during meetings. The chair also can represent the council on agreements large and small, and set goals that direct council.

“I am honored to serve as chair of the York County Council,” Cox said. “I’m grateful that my fellow council members have entrusted me with this leadership role.”

Councilman Robert Winkler is the new vice chairman.

Cox and Winkler will serve until January, when the newly elected council takes its collective seat. The new council will then vote on its chair and vice chair.

Former Chairman Britt Blackwell and Johnson will be gone in January. Fort Mill school board member Tom Audette won the seat Johnson vacates. He represents the Fort Mill and Tega Cay areas. Brandon Guffey takes Blackwell’s seat, which represents the Rock Hill area.

Cox and Councilwoman Allison Love, who serves Lake Wylie and Clover, were unopposed this fall. Winkler (western York County) and council members Joel Hamilton (Fort Mill and Rock Hill areas) and William “Bump” Roddey (Rock Hill area) remain on council.

First woman to lead the council

Cox becomes the first woman to lead the county council. Set up in its current form in 1977, council elected a chair and vice chair every two years. Lake Wylie resident Peggy Upchurch served as vice chairwoman from 1985 to 1988, then again 1993-94. Rock Hill resident Ada Chisolm-Perry served as vice chairwoman 1995-98, then again 2001-04.

Cox represents a diverse district that includes high-growth areas of Fort Mill and more rural spots on the Rock Hill side of the Catawba River. She’s led the county finance and operations committee, and spearheaded efforts on the almost 2,000-acre Riverbend Park plan. She’s led the justice and public safety committee, and Pennies for Progress work.

Cox commended Johnson on his eight years’ service as councilman and two as chair.

“We all know that nothing can be accomplished with one person on this council,” she said. “It takes a team. It takes a leader for us to get to those points.”

The county’s AAA tax rating, acquisition of the riverfront property for Riverbend, state funding for Fort Mill and Rock Hill I-77 interchange improvements and millions of dollars in referendums for projects done timely and on budget are all accomplishments Johnson and council can claim, Cox said.

The senate’s gain

Blackwell called Johnson a good sounding board who helped make reasoned decisions. Winkler thanked Johnson for his willingness to serve at the state level and said county legislators will remain in touch. Members talked of how Johnson shortened their learning curves on council.

“Our loss is certainly the senate’s gain,” Hamilton said.

Johnson came to council after a lengthy run on the Fort Mill school board. He recalled his swearing in with the county on a Monday, and three-hour meetings the two following nights. By Friday that week the county manager had resigned. It would be eight months until a new one was in place.

“I’m really proud of some of the things we’ve done,” Johnson said.

In his district, residential growth always ranks at the top of the list of concerns. Johnson said new building density and traffic study requirements for the county are a proud accomplishment. So is the preservation of more than 4,000 acres of land. Yet, he said, work remains.

“There’s so much more that you all need to do, and I hope you will do,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he won’t miss the occasional meeting until midnight. He said he hopes council will continue the hard work, though, toward smart growth that expands the area tax base with new business. Johnson said he’ll be responsive at the state level to his former colleagues on council. The work council does, he said, is critical.

“Even if we disagree, working these things out makes a difference,” Johnson said.