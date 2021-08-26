Ralph Norman will start his reelection run this weekend in Rock Hill. Here’s how to go

US Congressman Ralph Norman, center, and his family celebrate after Norman’s reelection Tuesday in Rock Hill. tkimball@heraldonline.com

U.S Rep. Ralph Norman will start his 2022 reelection campaign Saturday just nine months after he finished his 2020 race.

Norman, who represents South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District, will kick off his campaign with a fundraiser at Winthrop University. Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, a well-known ally of former President Donald Trump, will join Norman at the event, which starts at 7 p.m.

Norman is starting his campaign early “in order to run the strongest race he’s ever run,” the announcement said.

Before the main event, supporters have a chance to meet Norman and Jordan during a private VIP reception, starting at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the main event are $150. Tickets for the private reception are $1,000.

No other candidate has yet announced plans to run against Norman. Filing for the seat will open in March.

In 2020, Norman, who’s held the seat since 2017, ran against first-time candidate Moe Brown, a former University of South Carolina football player.

Brown, who also worked under then-Gov. Nikki Haley at the state Commerce Department, landed key Democratic endorsements from U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and former presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg. Ultimately, Norman won reelection by about 20 percentage points.

Jordan was scheduled to campaign in Rock Hill for Norman in May 2020, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19. Supporters who purchased tickets for that event will be guaranteed admission to Saturday’s main event at no additional cost.

Volunteers have been trying to reach ticket holders from the canceled event. Those who have not yet been contacted should reach out to Margarett Blackwell by email at margarett@electralphnorman.com or call 803-242-3323.

