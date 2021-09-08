Elections
Here are the candidates on the 2021 ballot for York County
These 2021 candidates have filed for elected office in York county. Filing opened in August 4 and closed September 4.
Election day for the following elections is Nov. 2, other than the election for Rock Hill mayor, which will be Oct. 19.
Three Rock Hill seats in Wards 4, 5 and 6 will be up for grabs this year. That election has been postponed until February.
For the November elections, residents can register to vote in person until Oct. 1 and online until Oct. 3.
To register online, visit https://info.scvotes.sc.gov/eng/ovr/start.aspx.
To register in person, you can visit 6 S. Congress Street in York.
CITY OF ROCK HILL
Mayor: John Gettys, Ishmael Lowery, William Bump Roddey
TOWN OF FORT MILL
Town Council (Ward 1): Allen Garrison, James Shirey, Chris Powers
Town Councl (Ward 3): Ben Hudgins, Sherita Watts
Town Council (At Large): Chris Wolfe, Matt Vilardebo, Marianne Koehl
CITY OF TEGA CAY
Mayor: Heather Overman, Chris Gray
City Council (two seats): Christoph Halverson, Scottt Shirley, Adam Grabiec, Liz Duda, Thomas Hyslip, Keith MacGeah
CITY OF YORK
City Council (Ward 1): Matthew Hickey, Steve Love,
City Council (Ward 5): Charles Brewer, Denise Lowry
City Council (Ward 6): Kellie Wine Harrold, Jim Bradford
TOWN OF CLOVER
Town Council (three regular seats): Amy Moses, Bo Legg, Teresa Hurst, Scott Shuler, Michael Walters, Tina Goodgame, Keon Barber
Town Council (one seat, unexpired term): Brittany Farr, Kitisa McDowell
TOWN OF HICKORY GROVE
Mayor: Larry A. Earl (unopposed)
Town Council (one seat, unexpired term): Larry A. Earl (unopossed)
TOWN OF MCCONNELLS
Mayor: Bryan Jenkins, Agnes Love
Town Council (four seats): Bill Nance, Liz Frame Christenberry, John Nelson, Bill Covington
TOWN OF SHARON
Mayor: Tommy Childers, Nicole Perkins
Town Council (four seats): Nickie Rimer, Herschel L. Brown Jr., Skylar Grant, Nicole Perkins, Brooke Glenn
TOWN OF SMRYNA
Mayor: William Chris Faulkner, Robert Whitesides Faulkner
Town Council (three seats): Amy Myott, Robert W. Faulkner, Robert P. Jackson
