Hurricane Florence mass evacuation from NC coast, Outer Banks slowed by ‘ocean overwash’

The mandatory Hurricane Florence evacuation of tens of thousands of people from the North Carolina coast is being hampered in some areas by ocean surge washing over low lying roads, say Dare County officials.

A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch were issued Tuesday for the Carolinas coast by the National Hurricane Center, as Category 4 Hurricane Florence pushes west at 115 mph. It is expected to hit the area late Thursday or early Friday, says the center.

“Traffic leaving the island is moving slowly due to heavy traffic and ocean overwash in some areas, but all roads and bridges remain open and there are no plans for closures,” said a statement issued Monday evening by Dare County Emergency Management.

Dare County has a mandatory evacuation order in place, and is asking everyone in the county to leave, both permanent residents and tourists. Neighboring counties have voluntary evacuation orders, except for low-lying and flood prone areas.

Evacuees began tweeting about the traffic situation almost immediately, with J. Hart of Richmond, Virginia noting: “I want to experience new things, BUT hurricane evacuation standstill on the Outer Banks was not one of them!”

Tues morn #FlorenceNC update:

* Get ready NOW!

* Life-threatening impacts possible

* Dangerous storm surge Thurs-Sun. 3-12'

* Flooding inland. Eastern NC 15-20"; central NC 6-15"

* Storm surge /Hurricane Watch for all NC coast

* Dangerous winds will down trees & knock out power pic.twitter.com/puIu6X7aeT — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 11, 2018

The ocean overwash seen by evacuees is the first taste of what the National Hurricane Center predicts will be potentially devastating storm surge along the Outer Banks, and adjacent Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds. The hurricane center said Tuesday that “life- threatening inundation” could be on the way for the coastline over the next 48 hours.

Evacuation from outer banks begins pic.twitter.com/Wfmt4YdyTt — Kathy Woodson (@crazy4dmb) September 10, 2018

Among the predictions: Cape Fear to Cape Lookout (including the Neuse and Pamlico rivers) could see a 6 to 12 foot of ocean surge; Cape Lookout to Ocracoke Inlet could see up to 8 feet, and areas from Ocracoke Inlet to North Carolina/Virginia Border may be covered in 5 feet of water, says the National Hurricane Center.

“The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves,” said a statement from the National Hurricane Center.

I want to experience new things BUT hurricane evacuation standstill on the Outerbanks was not one of them! #florence — J Hart (@j_hart) September 10, 2018

Popular tourist sites along the N.C. cost shuttered at noon Monday, including the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial, according to Dare County Emergency Management.

The school system in Dare County is closing for the rest of the week and Dare County Administrative Offices planned to close 2 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed “until further notice,” said a tweet from the county.

One last look at the Beach before heading out of town - leave ASAP to avoid heavy traffic #obx #outerbanks #florence #NCWX pic.twitter.com/5QAnPGuli0 — Dare County (@DareCountyGovt) September 11, 2018

Tourists and visitors to the island were being asked to take all their belongings in anticipation of not being allowed back to the area any time soon, said Dare County officials.

NC Emergency Management is sheltering Dare County residents at Knightdale High School in Knightdale, N.C., said a Dare County press release.

South Carolina’s governor ordered a mandatory evacuation of the state’s coast, reported The State. South Carolina is predicted to be on the back side of the storm.

Today’s Outer Banks Sunrise in Kill Devil Hills. Mandatory evacuation order now in effect. Hatteras Island begins at Noon today, all other areas of Dare County tomorrow at 7:00am. Stay safe everyone! #obx #outerbanks #obxphotosproject #ncwx #Florence pic.twitter.com/WDBB0NGGRb — OBX Photos (@OBXPhotos) September 10, 2018