Trump declares state of emergency in both Carolinas as Hurricane Florence nears

President Donald Trump has declared of State of Emergency in both North and South Carolina, in anticipation of damage done by Hurricane Florence.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced early Tuesday that federal emergency aid is being made available to the North Carolina in anticipation of damage done by Hurricane Florence.





White House officials released a statement Monday saying Trump had declared emergency in South Carolina and ordered Federal assistance for the state in connection with Hurricane Florence.

The action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts in the state caused by the storm and provide “appropriate assistance for required emergency measures.”

Trump also tweeted about Florence and the Carolinas after being briefed on the storm on Monday.

The president tweeted:

“To the incredible citizens of North Carolina, South Carolina and the entire East Coast - the storm looks very bad! Please take all necessary precautions. We have already began mobilizing our assets to respond accordingly, and we are here for you!”

Trump said he spoke with N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday.

“My people just informed me that this is one of the worst storms to hit the East Coast in many years. Also, looking like a direct hit on North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Please be prepared, be careful and be SAFE!” the president tweeted.

Experts predict the storm will likely hit the center of the state on Thursday or early Friday and then move its way inland toward Raleigh, bringing tropical storm force winds and up to 12 inches of rain in some inland counties.