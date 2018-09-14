Florence leaves 5 dead and nearly a million without power as it creeps over Carolinas

This story was updated at 10:58 a.m. ET

Now a tropical storm, Florence is “crawling” west across eastern South Carolina at 2 mph, the National Hurricane Center reports in its 11 a.m. ET update.

The storm has slowly weakened from sustained winds of 60 mph to 50 mph overnight to 45 mph winds, but “still shows some intense bands of convection over the eastern portion” an earlier update said.

“Although coastal storm surge flooding will gradually subside today, extremely heavy rainfall will continue to be a serious hazard associated with slow-moving Florence,” the NHC said.

The storm was about 35 miles west of Myrtle Beach, SC., with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported at 9 a.m. and was moving to the west-southwest.

Florence is forecast to continue its slow move through South Carolina into Saturday, the NHC reported. The storm is expected to turn west and then north across the western Carolinas and toward the Ohio Valley by Monday. “It is likely to weaken to a tropical depression by Saturday night,” according to the NHC.





The “erratic” storm made landfall Friday morning near Wrightsville Beach.

North Carolina first responders and the governor reported the first five deaths associated with the storm:

A tree fell on a house in Wilmington, police reported, killing a mother and her child.





A 78-year-old Kinston man was electrocuted when connecting extension cords in the rain.





A 77-year-old man in Lenoir County was blown down by the wind when he went to check on his hunting dogs.





A woman in Pender County died “after suffering a medical condition,” police said. Trees blocked the roads to her home for rescuers.





Carteret County also reported two deaths, but in a news release Saturday said sheriff’s deputies and Army National Guard soldiers responding to a home found Pauly Lewis and his wife, Alicia Lewis dead “in an apparent murder/suicide.”

“Torrential” rains are expected to continue, the National Hurricane Center said Friday, and “catastrophic” freshwater flooding is expected over parts of North and South Carolina.

In southern and central North Carolina into northeast South Carolina., the NHC predicted “an additional 10 to 15 inches, with storm totals between 30 and 40 inches along the North Carolina coastal areas south of Cape Hatteras. This rainfall will continue to produce catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding.”

Storm surge, rising rivers and heavy rain have lead to reports of widespread flooding along the coast, including a 10-foot rise in North Carolina’s Neuse River.





Tropical-storm-force winds extended out up to 175 miles from the center of the storm at 8 a.m., according to the NHC. “A sustained wind of 44 mph with a gust to 51 mph was recently reported at the Johnny Mercer Pier in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina,” the NHC reported.





How many are without power?





North Carolina emergency officials reported 814,351 without power at around 9:40 a.m, with the highest numbers in New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus, Craven, Duplin, Onslow, Carteret, Cumberland, Moore, Robeson, Sampson, Wake counties.

Duke Energy reported that 479,953 customers in North Carolina were without power as of 11 p.m. Another 291,000 N.C. electric cooperative customers were also without power on Friday afternoon, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Most of the power outages were reported in New Hanover County (113,557), but the outages were widespread with significant power losses reported in Wake (49,882), Carteret (24,470), Moore (21,633) and Johnston (26,095) counties, according to Duke Energy.

In South Carolina, 165,000 households were without power across the state early Saturday morning, according to the South Carolina Emegency Management Division. The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina reported about 60,000 outages, with the most severely affected counties in the northeast portion of the state.





Where is there flooding?

North Carolina Highway Patrol Col. Glenn McNeill said areas of Interstate 95 “have experienced dangerous travel conditions” and the number of flooded roads is expected to continue to increase.

“Do not attempt to travel through water or go around barricades,” McNeill said.

The highway patrol had responded to 80 wrecks and 164 calls for service as of 5 p.m., McNeill said.

At least 33 primary roads and 30 secondary roads “are experiencing flooding and overwash,” N.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon said.

Roads in New Bern and greater Craven County were hit by rain and flooding from the Neuse River. A gauge where the Trent and Neuse rivers meet in New Bern recorded 10.1 feet of flooding about midnight.

By 5 a.m. Friday, about 200 people had been rescued from flooded homes in New Bern, where the National Weather Service reported 10 feet of higher water. People were stuck in their cars, attics and rooftops, waiting for rescuers in boats.

Johnston County asked residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to get to higher ground. A shelter was open at Clayton High School.





Nearly 23,000 people are hunkered down in 150 schools, churches and a coliseum in Winston-Salem. Another shelter will open Saturday on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus.





“Now is NOT the time to return home,” Gov. Roy Cooper said, N.C. Emergency Management reported. “Some roads have become impassable. More rivers will rise in flood communities. Resist the urge to go out and check damage. Stay alert for flood warnings.”





Despite evacuation orders, many people chose to ride out the storm at home. We spoke to Anna Nunn, who's in Wilmington, North Carolina.



Despite evacuation orders, many people chose to ride out the storm at home.

N.C. 55 was closed in Apex as water flooded the road, police said.

The National Weather Service is forecasting record Cape Fear River flooding in Pender and Duplin counties early next week, with the water reaching about 24 feet, or 11 feet above flood stage.

The threat of freshwater flooding will increase in the coming days, according to the NHC. “Heavy and excessive rainfall” could cause “catastrophic flash flooding” in both Carolinas, as some areas are forecast to receive 20 to 30 inches of rain, and isolated spots of 40 inches.

What about tornadoes?

“Almost all tropical cyclones making landfall in the United States spawn at least one tornado, provided enough of the tropical cyclones circulation moves over land,” a report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

Radar showed a half-dozen tornadoes in eastern and southeastern North Carolina on Thursday, the National Weather Service reported.

A tornado caused damage after it touched down in Bertie County at 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to WRAL.

Wake County was one of 20 counties in N.C. that were issued a tornado watch Friday, according to Newsweek.

When did Florence make landfall?

Florence officially made landfall at 7:15 a.m. ET near Wrightsville Beach, according to the National Hurricane Center. The first of the rain and wind gusts from Florence rolled ashore just before dawn Thursday at Morehead City, a Carteret County town that is expected to get 20 to 25 inches of rain over the weekend. “Isolated spots could see 30 to 40 inches of rain,” said the NHC.