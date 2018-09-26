Nearly 300 NC roads are still closed, including two highways near Wilmington

Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina, parts of nearly 300 roads remained closed Wednesday morning due to high water or flood damage, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The majority of the closed routes are secondary roads where pipes or pavement have been washed away. In some cases the water is still too high to inspect bridges to determine whether they are safe, said NCDOT spokesman Steve Abbott.

Still closed are two highways in and out of Wilmington. U.S. 117 is still flooded by the Northeast Cape Fear River near Castle Hayne, and the Cape Fear River covers portions of U.S. 421 at the New Hanover County line. Both rivers are receding, but it’s not clear how long the roads will remain impassable, particularly U.S. 421.

“We know that some of the road has been washed out,” Abbott said, “but we won’t know the extent until we get in there.”

Over 600 roads remain closed in NC, with waters continuing to rise across the eastern part of the state. NCDOT has been flying over many flooded areas capturing the devastating effect of Hurricane Florence.

Secretary of Transportation Jim Trogdon said Monday that NCDOT had identified 1,865 sites where roads needed repairs because of the storm. Abbott said the department is still assessing what needs to be done and determining which projects can be carried out by its own employees and which will require outside contractors.

Those assessments will also help the state determine how much the repair work will cost, Abbott said.

At the peak following the storm, as many as 2,600 roads were closed in North Carolina because of flooding and downed trees. They included stretches of Interstate 40 and Interstate 95 and, for several days, all roads in and out of Wilmington.

For updated information on road conditions, visit DriveNC.gov or dial 511.