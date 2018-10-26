For Republicans, bad weather not putting a damper on Trump’s visit to Charlotte

For overnight campers and candidates, not even a cold, soggy day was putting a damper on the prospect of President Donald Trump’s Friday night rally in Charlotte.

“I’m excited today for what we’re going to have tonight,” Republican Mark Harris told a small crowd of candidates and supporters Friday morning.





Trump is scheduled to hold a 7 p.m. rally at Bojangles’ Coliseum to help Harris in his 9th Congressional District race against Democrat Dan McCready.

At least a couple dozen Trump fans camped outside Bojangles’ Thursday night in anticipation of the rally. State GOP executive director Dallas Woodhouse treated them to pizzas.

The already heated midterms ratcheted up this week, with explosive devices sent to Trump critics, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, George Soros and CNN. On Friday, a Florida man with ties to Charlotte was arrested in connection with the attempted attacks.

The 9th District race is expected to be close, with most analysts rating it a toss-up. Republicans have held the seat for more than five decades, but since incumbent Rep. Robert Pittenger lost his primary to Harris this year, Democrats see the district as one of the best chances to pick up a seat.





Republicans believe their party is unified going into the final week of the campaign, motivated in large part by the contentious Senate hearings on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

“The message this final week is, ‘Remember Brett Kavanaugh!” Harris told the GOP gathering at Flight Beer Garden in uptown Charlotte.

McCready, a businessman and former Marine, has outraised Harris, pulling in $4.9 million to Harris’ $1.6 million, federal records show.





The race has also attracted big outside spending, with groups such as the League of Conservation Voters, the Republican-aligned Congressional Leadership Fund and the Democratic House Majority PAC pouring in $5.6 million. On Thursday alone, the conservative Club for Growth spent $435,000 against McCready.

McCready has tried to run as a centrist, emphasizing his military service and promising to put “country over party.” He’s largely refrained from criticizing Trump directly, even as Harris embraces the president and his positions.





Harris, a former pastor, has tried to tie McCready to House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi. He warns that if McCready wins it could help Pelosi become speaker, even though McCready has said repeatedly that he won’t vote for Pelosi.

In a statement to the Observer, McCready said Trump is “welcome to visit Charlotte.”





“I hope during his visit, President Trump gets a sense for the pressing needs of our community and why I’m fighting to protect Social Security and Medicare, create good-paying jobs, and end the partisan bickering in Washington to get things done,” the Democratic candidate said.

But he also sent a fundraising appeal to supporters warning against “fear and falsehoods.”

“We can expect a whole new slate of lies told and insults hurled, all in order to divide people and give Harris an edge,” McCready’s campaign wrote.

In the final weeks before the midterms, Trump has been crisscrossing the country to boost Republican candidates. In the past week, he’s held a rally in Houston with Sen. Ted Cruz, as well as headlining rallies in Mesa, Ariz., Elko, Nev., and Mosinee, Wisc. On Saturday, he’s heading to Murphysboro, Ill., for his fifth rally of the week.

During his visits, Trump has stoked fears of a migrant “caravan” that’s about 1,000 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, slammed the media and proudly branded himself a “nationalist.”

Friday’s event was the president’s second visit to Charlotte for Harris. He headlined a fundraiser at the end of August for Harris and fellow Republican Ted Budd, the congressman in the 13th district northeast of Charlotte who’s facing Democrat Kathy Manning in a close race.





A cavalcade of other high-profile Republicans have blitzed the 9th District in recent weeks to support Harris, including Donald Trump Jr., the president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, the vice president’s wife Karen Pence, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Mike Huckabee.

McCready’s campaign has brought in supporters including musician James Taylor, hosting a fundraiser Friday night, civil rights icon and Georgia congressman John Lewis, former Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick and Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind. and someone who’s seen as a rising star for Democrats nationally.